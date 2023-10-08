Mom of man accused of shooting Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan sentenced to prison

PHOENIX - The mother of the man accused of shooting and injuring a Phoenix Police officer has been sentenced to prison for illegally providing a firearm to her son, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Erika Williams, 52, was sentenced to 10 months followed by three years of supervised release. She is the mother of Essa Williams, who allegedly shot Officer Tyler Moldovan in December 2021.

According to a news release, Erika Williams bought a gun from a Phoenix pawn shop on Sept. 3, 2020, for her son five months after he was released from jail on several felony convictions.

"Ms. Williams swore that she was the actual purchaser of the firearm while knowing she was purchasing the firearm on behalf of Essa Williams," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in the news release.

Authorities say they obtained a search warrant, showing a text conversation between Erika and her son regarding the purchase of the gun.

"Essa Williams asked his mother via text message which firearm was purchased, what other options were available, and whether his mother’s background check went through," authorities said. "Ms. Williams provided Essa Williams details about who assisted in the purchase, and confirmed the purchase was complete."

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan and Essa Williams

Erika Williams pleaded guilty last May to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. The gun that she bought for her son was not the weapon used in the shooting of Moldovan.

Moldovan was shot eight times while police were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. While officers searched a nearby apartment complex for one of the vehicles, police say Essa Williams pulled out a gun and shot Moldovan.

Williams was arrested at the scene. His trial in the shooting of Moldovan is pending.

Moldovan was initially given little chance to live. He spent about a month on life support before being moved to a rehabilitation center. Moldovan finally returned home in June 2022.