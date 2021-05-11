Mom in Manchester child death case was stressed by sleeplessness, affidavit says

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·4 min read

May 11—A woman who is charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Manchester was feeling overwhelming stress over trying to care for him alone — especially when he would stay awake at night and prevent her from sleeping — and she admitted to hitting him on several occasions.

That information comes from a Manchester police detective's 23-page affidavit, which quotes extensively from text messages by the woman, Alesha Cain, 30, and from statements she made in interviews with police. She was arrested Friday.

Cain told police after reporting the boy's death in a 911 call at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving morning — that she was asleep in the other room at their Oakland Street apartment in Manchester when she heard a loud bang, found the boy crying, and yelled at him, according to the affidavit, by Manchester police Detective Jason Pontz. But she added that she put her son back to bed and he went to sleep, according to the detective.

She suggested that the boy might have been injured in a fall, possibly after climbing to a bunk above the one where he slept, the detective reported.

Cain said in a recorded conversation with a police sergeant that the boy had climbed to the upper bunk and fallen twice the day before his death but was fine, according to the detective.

CHILD'S DEATH

DEFENDANT: Alesha Cain, 30, who lived in Manchester when her son died in November but later moved to West Hartford.

CHARGES: First-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and cruelty to persons.

STATUS: Held on $650,000 bond at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme; due in Manchester Superior Court on June 7.

Pontz expressed skepticism that a fall from the top bunk caused the boy's death.

He reported that the top bunk mattress was 56 inches — 4 feet, 8 inches — above the floor and was surrounded by wooden rails, except at the permanently attached ladder. The flooring was vinyl laminate, and there was a small, thin rectangular rug, but there were no obstructions such as toys in the area below the beds, he continued.

Based on items that were found stacked neatly on the upper bunk "it did not appear plausible that anyone had been on this top bunk," Pontz wrote.

Dr. Gregory A. Vincent, an associate state medical examiner, concluded that the boy died of blunt injuries to the head and that his death was caused by another person, according to the detective.

Prosecutor Justin J. Blain acknowledged during Cain's arraignment Monday in Vernon Superior Court that Cain has no criminal record. But he cited the more than two full pages of Pontz's affidavit that recite the description of the boy's injuries from the autopsy report. Most were bruises and scrapes on various parts of his body.

The prosecutor also said Cain's text messages showed that she couldn't wait for the boy to be gone. The prosecutor said there is a possibility that the charges could be increased.

The current charges against Cain include first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault, each under provisions dealing with extreme recklessness. After first-degree manslaughter, the next most serious homicide charge in Connecticut law is murder, which requires proof of intent to kill.

Judge Hope C. Seeley on Monday left Cain's bond at the $650,000 set by the judge who signed the arrest warrant.

Pontz reported that state Department of Children and Families records indicate Cain was abusing PCP, cocaine, and heroin while she was pregnant with the boy — and that he showed signs of withdrawal at birth.

He was sent to live with his grandmother in North Carolina for a time but was returned to his mother last June, the detective reported. The boy was scheduled to go back to live with his grandmother in January.

The detective quoted Cain as saying in one text message, "I honestly wish I didn't have" the boy, adding in another message, "But once the devil is gone. We will be good."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing 71-year-old hiker’s text to wife sparks rescue in Oregon wilderness, cops say

    The hiker was found after spending two days in the wilderness, officials said.

  • The Talk - Elaine Welteroth Gets Surprise From Husband on 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

    Host Elaine Welteroth's husband, Jonathan Singletary surprises her with a message on their 1-year wedding anniversary. "Babe, one year down. I'm so proud of us over this last year, from the day that we planned that crazy pandemic wedding all the way through now moving across the country and so many things in between. I'm just grateful that it's you that I get to rock with, dance with, laugh with, play with, have fun with, and do life with. It's a blessing and you're my favorite person." Welteroth reacts, "It feels surreal...I was thinking this morning, I was like I wonder if he even remembers it's our anniversary. He's in trouble. And then, he made me breakfast, and he put pictures of the wedding along the floor...it's crazy that it's been a whole year."

  • Everybody Is Naming Their Baby Boys After Star Wars Characters in 2021

    Parents are definitely flirting with the dark side this year.

  • Rocket Lab prepares to recover second booster at sea after May 15 launch

    Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck shared more details on the company’s next launch, which is set to take off from its New Zealand facility on May 15. This is the second of three planned booster recovery missions, part of Rocket Lab's long-term plan to reach reusability for its launch vehicle, an achievement most famously held by its competitor SpaceX. The first recovery mission, dubbed “Return to Sender,” successfully splashed down in the Atlantic in November.

  • Parents arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth, fentanyl, Indiana cops say

    The couple are expected to face several charges.

  • Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing Her Roommate In 1988 But Receives No Additional Jail Time In Shocking Plea Deal

    More than 30 years after Pamela Pitts' charred body was discovered on a pile of trash in 1988, her former roommate has been convicted for the slaying, but she won't be serving any additional time in prison. Shelly Harmon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March, admitting she killed Pitts because she was upset Pitts was overdue on rent. But in a shocking plea deal, Harmon will not be required to serve any more time behind bars. She had already served 20 years in prison for killing her ex-boyfriend Raymond F. Clerx in 1991, and although she was sentenced to another 20 years for killing Pitts, she was credited with time served in Clerx’s slaying. “She’s got a golden ticket, and she got away with murder,” Pitts’ brother Paul Pitts Jr. told the Associated Press. Pitts disappeared from a party outside Prescott, Arizona on Sept. 16, 1988. Harmon’s own story of her whereabouts that night continued to change as the years went on, with Clerx serving as her alibi. This undated photo provided by the Pitts family shows Pamela Pitts at the Pitts family home outside Prescott, Ariz. Pitts' then-roommate, Shelly Harmon, recently confessed to killing Pitts in 1988 and was sentenced to time she already had served in another killing. Photo: AP She told investigators she had never been at the party spot, then once claimed another roommate had killed Pitts. “I never killed my roommate,” she once said. “I never wanted to kill anyone. I loved her dearly.” But Harmon remained under suspicion, especially after she was arrested for killing Clerx. This undated photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows Shelly Harmon after she was arrested in the 1988 death of Pamela Pitts. The two women were roommates at the time. Harmon recently confessed to killing Pitts and was sentenced to time she already had served in another killing. Photo: AP Harmon—known then by her maiden name of Shelly Marie Norgard—reportedly admitted to killing her 24-year-old boyfriend after he had told her he planned to leave and take their dogs with him, the Associated Press reported in 1993. She drove around with his decaying body in her car for two weeks before dumping him down a mine shaft when the smell became too intense. Hikers later discovered the body because of the odor. She agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder in Clerx’s death and received a 20-year sentence as part of the plea deal, according to the news outlet. While handing down the sentence, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge James Sult called the killing depraved and said she had treated her boyfriend “like garbage.” For years, Pitts' slaying remained unsolved, but investigators took a new look at the case as her sentence was ending for Clerx's death, monitoring her recorded phone calls from jail. Prosecutors believed she referenced Pitts' death in a call to her father, after he told her that he had never known what really happened. “I had a moment,” she said, according to the AP. “I had a huge moment.” Authorities believe she had been upset with Pitts because of money. Pitts had also allegedly shared that Harmon was pregnant against her wishes, further angering Harmon at the time. On the day she went missing, Harmon had allegedly threatened to kill Pitts and even drove around looking for her, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. After her release for Clerx’s murder, Harmon had assumed a new life outside of Carson City Nevada. There she had gotten married, found work managing rental properties and bookkeeping and made friends. She was later arrested for Pitts' murder, but prosecutors had a difficult case to prove after a judge ruled that information related to Clerx’s killing would have to be excluded. Some of the records in the case were also incomplete and witnesses either didn’t clearly remember the time or had died in the years since, the Associated Press reports. Prosecutors decided the best path forward was a plea deal that would finally give Pitts’ family the answers they had searched for. “It weighed heavily on us, guaranteeing an outcome versus taking a chance at trial,” Dennis McGrane of the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said. Oxygen.com reached out to the attorney’s office, but has not yet received a response. In court, Harmon said she had killed her roommate because she was angry that Pitts was behind on rent and had also overdrawn a bank account they shared. She told the court she had gone looking for her roommate and the two got into a heated argument. “I just lost it,” she said, adding that she hit Pitts against the ground until she died. "I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, she’s dead, she’s dead, and I killed her,'" she said. Pitts family has said they found the story to be unbelievable. “It was just to get out of jail,” Paul Pitts Jr. said. Pitts’ mother, Carol, told the news outlet she hoped Harmon was haunted by the killing for the rest of her “miserable life.” Harmon, who was credited with time served and was released, has reportedly returned to her life in Nevada. “This is a very sad case all the way around, and it just needed to end,” her attorney Dwane Cates said.

  • Suspect identified in Times Square shooting that left 4-year-old, two others injured

    The girl, identified as Skye Martinez, was shopping for toys with her family when she was shot in the leg, the NYPD said.

  • 15-year-old girl pleads guilty to murder in death of Uber Eats driver

    Two girls, 15 and 13 years old, are accused of a carjacking that resulted in the death of a 66 year old driver near Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

  • Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading Wants You to Make Those Summer Vacation Plans

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Nursing assistant has solo late-night dance party after checking NC lottery ticket

    Who scratches off a lottery ticket at 1:30 am?

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Parents of son sentenced to life in prison for killing an Italian police officer speak out

    Ethan and Leah Elder, the parents of Finnegan Elder, describe their son’s mental state as ‘perilous’

  • Tesla has scrapped plans to expand its Shanghai Model 3 factory, and will slow production in China because of US-Beijing tensions, according to a report

    The expanded Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 and Model Y cars, would have allowed Tesla to produce 200,000 extra vehicles, sources told Reuters.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Video captures terrifying collapse of balcony full of people in Malibu that left at least nine injured

    ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,’ a witness says

  • Five Republican states reject Biden unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

    GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs