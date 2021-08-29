Mom of Marine slain in Kabul says Biden voters 'killed my son'

The mother of one of the slain Marines in Kabul last week said that people who voted for Joe Biden are responsible for her son's death.

Kathy McCollum, mother of 20-year-old U.S. Marine Rylee, who was killed in the suicide bombings in Kabul along with 12 other service members, said on SiriusXM radio that “dementia-ridden” Biden is to blame for her son's death along with all who supported him.

“Twenty years and six-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” McCollum said in the radio interview with host Andrew Wilkow on “The Wilkow Majority” show.

“I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning,” McCollum said. “Two Marines at my door telling me that my son was dead," she continued. “I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,... With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House, who still thinks he’s a senator."

The audio of the radio discussion was posted to Twitter by Jason Rantz.

Donations for Rylee's widow and unborn child as of Sunday have reached a total of approximately $500,000 from two fundraisers.

The terrorist organization ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed more than 180 people in Kabul. U.S. airstrikes targeted and successfully eliminated a would-be suicide bomber close to the airport on Sunday.

U.S. Intelligence has said that another attack in the area is “imminent.“

