Mom in need of medication has been missing for days with 11-month-old, Florida cops say

A mother and her child are reported missing and endangered in Florida, according to authorities.

Tanayris Negron-Mantilla was reported missing by her mother on April 25, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department.

Negron-Mantilla is believed to be traveling with her 11-month-old child, Katalina, in a gray 2016 Toyota Camry, according to police.

Authorities said the woman needs to take her medication.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see the mother and child.

