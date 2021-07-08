A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

On video widely shared on social media, the video starts with the woman screaming at staffers at the Frontier ticket counter. She begins throwing objects, including a separation pole, while her small daughter cries and her son looks on calmly.

“Mommy!” the hysterical girl yells. “I don’t want you to go to jail!”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

A Frontier spokeswoman confirmed that “an incident occurred” on the evening of June 30 at the airline’s counter, and referred the Miami Herald to the Orlando Police Department.

A police report says that at 8:54 p.m. June 30, officers responded to the Frontier ticket counter at OIA in reference to “a physical disturbance.”

“Once officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect, identified as 29-year-old woman attempting to strike a Frontier employee with a pole,” said the complaint. The arrest affidavit sheds light on why the Brooklyn, New York, resident was so enraged.

Employees of the discount carrier told police that Pierre, upset over missing her flight, went behind the counter and tried to strike a manager and throw a computer keyboard at her.

Another employee pepper-sprayed the woman to get her away from the co-worker, which caused the defendant to back off.

Another employee provided video of the incident. The woman was arrested and taken to the Orange County Booking & Release Center, charged with aggravated assault.

The two children accompanying the passenger on the Florida trip were her 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. Both were turned over to the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

Mom was released on $3,000 bond on July 2, according to Orange County court records.

There were no injuries during the disturbance. Medical staff at the airport responded and checked the suspect after she was pepper-sprayed, the report said.