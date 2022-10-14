Mom of missing Anniston man holds onto hope

Oct. 14—Adisa Pruitt was in south Alabama with the American Red Cross helping hurricane Ian relief efforts when she learned of her son's disappearance.

Her son, DeAngelo "Dee" Allen, 31, of Anniston, was last seen approximately Sept 21; Pruitt said she had last spoken to her son on or about the 11th of September. Nearly two weeks later, on the 23rd, she received a call from Allen's daughter's mother stating she hadn't heard from him since the 18th.

"I immediately knew something was wrong," Pruitt said. "That was unlike him. He might not call me every day but he always checked on his daughter. About five days had went by and she hadn't heard from him."

Pruitt immediately began calling hospitals and jails, while in the midst of deployment to the disaster relief efforts in Dothan. While she was away, she thought maybe he was just in the hospital or somewhere she couldn't reach him. However, Pruitt said, once she arrived back home, the gravity of the situation became apparent.

"When I came home and I started going to places and I didn't find him; every person I called, he wasn't there, I became more and more alarmed," Pruitt said.

She didn't know what to do, she said. When a baby or a child goes missing, there is a sense of urgency to find the victim that isn't there when the missing person is an adult.

"I was online googling what to do if someone is missing and trying to follow those steps," Pruitt said.

Some of that urgency goes away because adults have the right to not contact who they want, Pruitt said. Adults don't have to check in.

"DeAngelo wasn't that type of adult. He was a grown man but he was a grown man that checked in with his mom, that checked in with his children," Pruitt said.

Police say that Allen could be of an "altered mental state," which may or may not heighten the sense of danger surrounding his disappearance. At first, Pruitt said this gave her some comfort, as she thought maybe he got lost and was disoriented.

"Every day that goes by that we haven't heard from him, I'm less hopeful that he's just out there somewhere confused," Pruitt said.

A person out in the woods confused can last a couple of days without water, or a week or two without food. However, Allen has been missing for 21 days with temperatures steadily dropping at night.

"Every day that passes, it gets more difficult to believe that he's just out somewhere confused," Pruitt said.

One of five boys, DeAngelo Allen is his mother's middle son — who she says never missed the chance to tell her he loved her, even as an adult.

"He is a human being. He is a son, he is a father, he is a brother, he is an uncle, he is a friend. He is a human being, a person that people love — that people would be sad if something happened to him — that it would break my heart," Pruitt said.

Anniston police are investigating the case and released a statement of Allen's description as a 205-pound, 6-foot-1 black male with brown eyes and multiple tattoos. He went missing from the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road, according to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins.

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told the Anniston Star via text message that despite negative remarks posted on social media, the department is making every effort to search for Allen.

"Despite what is being spread on social media, our investigators are working hard on this case. We are following every lead. Following leads takes time. This is not a TV show. Cases are not solved in an hour. We are hopeful that the leads and people we are talking to will result in information that leads to the whereabouts of Mr. Allen," Bowles stated.

Bowles said that currently there is "no concrete information on where he was seen last or by who," and that investigators were working the most viable leads possible.

Anyone with information regarding Allen's location can contact the Anniston police Investigator Chris Cunningham at 256-226-1510. A source close to the mother who wished to remain anonymous has posted a $1000 reward for information leading to Allen's discovery and the arrest of a suspect if foul play is involved.