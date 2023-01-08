Mom missing after she didn’t pick up son from school bus stop, Pennsylvania police say

A search is underway for a missing 43-year-old woman who didn’t pick up her son after school, Pennsylvania officials say.

Jennifer Brown, of Limerick Township, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by “a friend and business associate,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a Jan. 6 news release.

Brown was supposed to pick up her son from his bus stop after school the following day, but she never showed up, officials said.

Her vehicle was found at her home, along with her keys, purse and wallet, and her work cellphone. Police haven’t been able to find Brown’s personal phone, investigators say, adding that the device “has not been communicating” since the morning of Jan. 4.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about (her) welfare,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Family and friends gathered outside Brown’s home for a vigil on Saturday, Jan. 7, praying that she will be found safe, WPVI reported.

“This has been a nightmare,” Brown’s aunt, Diane Brehm, told the station. “We are truly living a movie that we’re involved in and it’s a nightmare.”

Neighbors described Brown as a responsible person and dutiful mother.

“There’s no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him,” neighbor Ellen Friend told the TV station. “It’s honestly completely out of character. She’s a very friendly person. I don’t see her having any enemies. She’s very caring of all the neighbors, especially the elderly.”

Brown is described as five-feet, one-inch in height, weighing roughly 150 pounds, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Limerick police at 610-495-7909, or Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her being found.

