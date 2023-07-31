Mom of missing teen who resurfaced after 4 years says public’s interest has taken a 'dangerous turn'

The mother of an Arizona teen who resurfaced in Montana after going missing for nearly four years is asking people to "move on" because the public's interest has become "dangerous."

Jessica Nuñez, the mother of Alicia Navarro, 18, made a plea in a video on Facebook for her family to be left alone now that her daughter has returned home.

"I could never have kept going without all of your love, help and well wishes," Nuñez said in the video. "I can’t even put into the words the amount of gratitude I have for you all.

"Now that we know that Alicia is alive, I have to ask one more favor of you," she continued. "I know you want answers, and I do, too. But the public’s search for answers has taken a turn for the dangerous."

NBC News has verified the Facebook page was set up some time ago to share information about Navarro while she was missing, and that the woman who appears in the video is Nuñez.

Navarro, who was 14 when she disappeared from her family's home in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 15, 2019, walked into a police station in a small Montana town last week to identify herself as a missing person.

Nuñez said her daughter's return has brought a wave of negative attention in addition to support.

"I have been harassed," she said. "My family has been attacked all over the internet. The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to doings things like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy."

Glendale police spokesman Jose Santiago said at a news conference last week that Navarro appeared "by all accounts" safe, happy and healthy. He added that she is not facing any kind of charges.

Glendale Lt. Scott Waite said at the news conference that authorities believe it was a runaway situation and that every indication Navarro had given them was that she "willfully left her home."

Nuñez spoke to NBC’s “Dateline” in 2020 about her daughter's disappearance, saying she found a note in Navarro's bedroom that read, "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry.”

Nuñez also told "Dateline" that Navarro was on the autism spectrum and can be anxious or shy in social situations.

The mother is now pleading for her family to be left alone in the wake of her daughter's return.

"So I beg you, please no more TikToks, no more reaching out to Alicia or to me with your speculations or questions or assumptions," she said in the video.

"This is not a movie, this is our life. This is my daughter. I love her more than anything in the world, and I think I have shown you that. My job has always been to protect her, and just as I never gave up on her before, I won't stand for the treatment of her now."

She concluded by saying there is an ongoing investigation and begging people to "move on."

"Let’s focus that my daughter is alive," she captioned the Facebook post. "This is a miracle."

