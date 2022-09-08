Mom mourns son, 6, after woman pleads guilty in 2021 street racing crash that killed him

A little boy’s mother is crushed as she tries to cope with the loss of her 6-year-old son after he died in a fiery crash last year in Gaston County.

This week, a woman pleaded guilty in court in the street racing crash that killed him back in June 2021. In court, Gracie Eaves apologized to the family of Liam Lagunas.

Investigators say one of the vehicles lost control while Eaves and Daniel Cobb were racing along Highway 74 and stuck the family’s car. The two vehicles reached 100 miles per hour during the race, troopers said.

Lagunas’ mother, Brandy Birrittier, said she goes to the accident scene every couple of weeks. There’s a memorial there along the side of the highway for her son. They’ve even put lights out so people passing by at night will remember what happened.

Inside Birrittier’s home, photos of Lagunas fill one of the rooms. There are dozens of them there that capture her son’s smile and his love for soccer and the beach.

But all of that ended when Cobb’s car crossed the median, slamming into Liam’s father’s car killing the 6-year old.

Now, 15 months later, Eaves has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She apologized prior to being sentenced to more than three years of prison time.

“Liam was only 6, he had his whole life to live,” Birrittier said. “Every day is hard for me and my whole family. He didn’t deserve it, we didn’t deserve it, he was innocent.”

Cobb is locked up under a $1 million bond and is charged with murder. Channel 9 has learned he has previous convictions for DWI and is scheduled to go in front of a judge in October.

