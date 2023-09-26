Mom of murdered Hopewell child files her claims in GoFundMe suit against Hopewell councilor

HOPEWELL – Documents filed by the woman suing a Hopewell city councilor over a disputed GoFundMe account are shedding new light on what until now had been a war of claims and denials.

Bri’Onna Taylor is suing Ward 7 Councilor Dominic Holloway for $5,600 that those documents say were part of an unaccounted-for amount in the GoFundMe account he set up for her family following her daughter's murder last December. The papers, obtained by The Progress-Index Monday morning, were ordered by a General District Court judge to be filed on or before Sept. 22.

Taylor told The Progress-Index she filed them on Sept. 14, the same day that the final suspect in the Dec. 30, 2022, shooting of P'Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore was arrested in New York.

The judge also ordered a copy of those records to be given to Holloway and gave the councilor until Oct. 10 to file his defense grounds.

The trial is set for Oct. 25 in Hopewell General District Court.

Eight-year-old P’Aris was killed as she played with friends at a residence on Freeman Street in east Hopewell. Three people – two adults and a juvenile – have been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Holloway, a relative of the family, created a GoFundMe account for Taylor and her family within a day of the shooting, before he was sworn in as a council member. The account raised a total of $15,677.

The records filed by Taylor indicate Holloway made three payments to Taylor through CashApp totaling $6,200 in January and February, and claimed he was waiting on GoFundMe to send him the rest of the money. Taylor said she reached out to GoFundMe about the claims and was told everything had been dispersed. However, because the account was in Holloway’s name and not hers, she had waived the company’s beneficiary guarantee.

In a handwritten statement accompanying Taylor’s court filings, she wrote, “I was told by Dominic that I could not have the GoFundMe in my name.”

A GoFundMe representative encouraged Taylor in a text message “to contact your local police department [and] GoFundMe will cooperate with any investigation deemed necessary.” That message was included in Taylor's filing.

GoFundMe later took down the account and told The Progress-Index it had suspended Holloway as an account administrator.

Taylor’s statement said she asked Holloway again what happened to the money and was told that he paid $1,600 to the Sunlight Elks Lodge in Hopewell to cater a post-funeral repast for the family. However, he could not account for the remaining $5,600.

Taylor’s statement said Holloway finally told her on March 24 that “child support took it,” referring to the $5,600. However, he claimed he was waiting for a refund of that amount to give her. He also reportedly told her the requests seeking that refund were made in a phone that he no longer had in his possession.

The filings included screenshots of text messages between Taylor and Holloway – who she referred to as “Woody” – asking about the refund. One of the chats took place during a City Council meeting in May.

“Call me in an hour,” Holloway told Taylor. “We are in City Council meeting.”

One day after the council meeting, Taylor texted Holloway to say she was going to sue him.

“Did you speak with child support?” her text read. “I’m sure that was a lie anyway. See you in court!”

Holloway’s response: “See me in court? Ok. I know I haven’t done anything wrong."

Taylor filed the lawsuit in June. She said in the statement she did so because “the community, family and friends donated everything.”

Holloway has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. The documents he was ordered to submit by Oct. 10 will be his first statements on the case.

Should he miss that deadline, or if Taylor had missed her deadline, Judge Craig Dunkum of Henrico County said the opposing party would be allowed to ask for a judgement in the case without evidence being presented. Dunkum was brought in after Hopewell's district judges recused themselves because City Council is responsible for part of the court's funding.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Plaintiff in Hopewell GoFundMe lawsuit files claims with court