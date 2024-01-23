His mom needs to fix her car so he started a snow shoveling business to help out

This Milwaukee elementary school student, and now entrepreneur, is already excited about being his own boss at just 10 years old.

Following the city's first major snowstorm of the season on Jan. 9, fourth grader T.J. Williams pitched the idea of starting a snow shoveling business to his mom, Christel Simon, who he lives with on Milwaukee's north side.

"My son came to me one day and said, 'Mom, how can I make some money?'" Simon recalled. "'I want to be able to help you out and also help buy my own things.'"

T.J. Williams, 10 of Milwaukee, had experience shoveling snow and decided to start a snow shoveling business after the season's first snowstorm.

T.J. had experience shoveling snow, so he and his family put up flyers advertising his services ― shoveling walkways and driveways in Milwaukee for reasonable prices. Soon, he received calls from friends, family and even strangers who wanted their snow cleared, his mom said.

T.J. said he calls his business "T.J. the Snow Man."

When asked what he hopes to do first with the money he's earned so far, he said, "My mom needs her car fixed."

While the pair hasn't earned enough for the vehicle repair quite yet, Simon said they're not discouraged, and T.J. hopes to continue growing his business. In fact, he already has more jobs lined up for this week.

If you live in Milwaukee and are interested in T.J.'s snow-clearing services, call 414-888-2008.

T.J. Williams, age 10 of Milwaukee, started a snow shoveling business to help his mother, Christel Simon, pay for repairs on her car.

"He always talks about being a businessman, being the boss of his own company," Simon said. "So, I'm very proud of him starting at this young age."

As he continues to receive more calls, T.J. hopes to "hire a crew" of other kids to help with snow-clearing jobs. Some of his fourth-grade friends have already shown interest, Simon said. She's looking to get the kids more equipment ― snow shovels, salt and maybe even a snow blower ― to expand their operations. If you'd like to contribute to these efforts, you can donate to T.J.'s Cash App: $TJPaidInFull.

"I'm so proud of him, it's unbelievable," Simon said. "I'm just so proud and very grateful that he took the initiative to want to go out and shovel snow to help me."

More: A Milwaukee couple started a Christmas tree pick-up business after the city stopped its collection

More: These Wauwatosa cyclists dress like elves and tow Christmas trees around Milwaukee for fun, and a cause

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee boy starts snow shoveling business to help mom repair car