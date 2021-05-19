Mom: 'No answers' 2 years after son's police death

In The Know

An expecting mother picked out her baby’s name but her own mom doesn’t like it. She consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for help. “Had my heart set on my baby’s name,” the Reddit poster explained. “The middle name is the same as my mother’s middle name and the first name is something I always liked”. “The other day, my mom had apparently forgotten what the first name was so I reminded her and she let out a judgmental, ‘ugh’”. “I asked her what’s up and she said that she doesn’t like the name and thinks the kid will be made fun of for it. The name isn’t at all made up or even that unique”. “Yesterday it came up again ... I told her I decided to change the middle name to something else since she wanted to be judgmental and negative about the first name. She started crying and got pretty upset”. Reddit users had mixed feelings regarding the family issue. “I’m gonna have to say everyone sucks here because you were both hurtful to each other,” one person wrote. “Your mom is controlling and trying to guilt-trip you, but it seems like you may need help in letting go of the resentment you have,” someone added