Mom not guilty on all counts in scalding of infant

May 12—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury this afternoon found Tyeara L. Folks not guilty on all counts in connection with the scalding of her baby in a city apartment three years ago.

Tyeara L. Folks kept her arms folded against her chest, sometimes yawned, and leaned back and adjusted herself several times while seated on an old oak chair as her lead defense attorney and opposing prosecutor addressed a Luzerne County jury Thursday morning.

Folks, 30, of Staten Island, N.Y., stood trial this week before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on allegations by Wilkes-Barre police she intentionally burned her 5-month-old son while bathing him in a sink on March 5, 2019.

Folks testified in her own defense telling jurors she would never harm any of her children, and immediately called 911 when she noticed her baby began to blister.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Shana Messinger during the trial attempted to convince jurors Folks intentionally burned her son while Folks' lawyers, Steven M. Greenwald and John Donovan, believe it was simply an accident and the building's hot water heater.

Folks said she was picked up by a friend in Binghamton, N.Y., on March 3, 2019, and arrived at the friend's second floor apartment at 42 Murray St.

While finishing bathing her son in the sink, Folks said she noticed steam and her son began crying. She claimed to have quickly removed her son and wrapped the infant with a towel. When she noticed blisters beginning to form, she called 911.

During the trial, McLaughlin and Messinger presented Dr. Ruchita Doshi and Dr. William H. Hughes to testify about the boy's injuries.

Doshi, who treated the boy at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest, and Hughes, the burn center director at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, explained the boy's injuries were consistent with being immersed in water they estimated to be 120 to 130 degrees for up to five seconds suffering second-degree burns to 15 percent of the infant's body.

Dr. Eli H. Newberger, of Boston Children's Hospital where he formerly served as medical director of child protection, testified on behalf of Folks, disputed the medical opinions of Doshi and Hughes, telling jurors he found the infant's burns to be flow pattern type burns.

Testimony by the three medical professionals were highlighted during closing arguments to the jury Thursday morning.

Greenwald, Luzerne County's chief public defender, used Newberger's decade long career in the medical field who also studied the impact of hot water heaters and burn injuries.

"He's an authority on the subject," Greenwald said, noting the prosecutor's expert, Doshi, was recently elevated to a primary physician six months before the infant was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest.

"This was a tragedy; This was an accident," Greenwald told jurors.

Greenwald noted the first responding police officer at 42 Murray St. the night the infant sustained burns wrote in his report "There were no signs of abuse."

McLaughlin countered Greenwald by attempting to discredit Newberger telling the jury Newberger "morphed" from practicing medicine to teaching about 20 years ago, while explaining Doshi has treated nearly 700 burn victims in her medical career.

Discussing the hot water heater inside 42 Murray St., Greenwald said Folks had no way of knowing or understanding the plumbing system of 42 Murray St., or how if someone flushed a toilet, cold water would be diverted making hot water hotter.

McLaughlin also addressed the hot water heater telling the jury there were, "Zero complaints from anyone in that building" about the hot water heater prior to the infant sustained burns.

Sklarosky instructed the jury, called a charge, on each element of the offenses Folks faced trial, including two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.