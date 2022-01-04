Mom opens door to find son, 21, seriously injured from shooting in St. Paul

Jan. 4—A 21-year-old man underwent surgery after he was shot in the chest in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen area on Monday, police said.

Police responded to Nebraska Avenue East near Edgerton Street shortly before 6 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

The man's mom reported going to the door after hearing several loud "booms" outside, looking around and not seeing anything, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. A short time later her son came to the residence and pounded on the door. His mother opened the door and he told her he was shot.

It was unclear as of Tuesday morning who shot the man and why, Linders said. Paramedics took the man, who was shot in the chest and twice in the torso, to Regions Hospital. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

No one was immediately under arrest and the investigation is ongoing.