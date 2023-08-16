Mom of Pensacola Home Depot shooting suspect arrested. Here's everything we know so far

A shooting at a Home Depot in Pensacola left one person dead and two others injured on Aug. 11.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to what was initially reported as an active shooter around 1:22 p.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased woman who appeared to be a contract employee of Home Depot, according to ECSO Chief Deputy Andrew Hobbs.

One other contracted employee was grazed in the hand and a third employee grazed in the back, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons later confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials say the shooting was a targeted attack and that the deceased woman was the intended victim.

Home Depot shooting: ECSO: One person killed, two others shot in shooting at Pensacola Home Depot

The mother of alleged Home Depot shooter Keith Agee was later arrested and charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

Here's what we know about the shooting.

Who is suspected shooter Keith Eric Agee?

Keith Eric Agee, 20, of Calvert, Alabama, was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains in Escambia County Jail without bond.

ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson said the information about the suspect was broadcast on the radio, and soon after Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from a nearby Mellow Mushroom restaurant to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

Who is Keith Eric Agee's mother, Sheila Annette Agee?

Sheila Agee is Keith Agee's 50-year-old mother who, according to the ECSO, allegedly helped her son kill Brooklyn Sims, a RGIS Inventory Services employee contracted to work with Home Depot.

The mother allegedly texted her son that if he didn't kill Sims, then he was "a mf b**ch." She also allegedly told Keith Agee to be careful when he kills Sims "as long as you don't shoot me."

She was arrested in Alabama Monday night and was extradited to the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning.

What are Keith Agee and Sheila Agee's charges?

The Office of the State Attorney charged Keith Agee with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The murder charge is a capital felony, which under Florida law requires a minimum mandatory sentence of life in prison if he's convicted. Keith Agee also faces up to 15 years in prison for each aggravated battery charge.

Sheila Agee has not been formally charged by the OSA, but the ECSO is holding her in custody on one count of principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

Under Florida law, the principal theory can be liable for another person's crimes in certain circumstances. Under the theory, a person can be treated as if they've done all the things charged if the person had a conscious intent the criminal act be done and did some act or said some word which was intended to incite, encourage, assist or advise the other person or persons to actually commit the crime.

It is unknown if Sheila Agee will be charged as a principal to her son's aggravated battery charges.

What do we know about the victims?

Brooklyn Sims died from her injuries at the scene. Two of the deceased woman’s co-workers were also shot, one person in the hand and one person who was “grazed” in the back.

All three victims are employees of RGIS Inventory Services, a third party company contracted by Home Depot to conduct annual inventory surveys within the store.

"We do believe the victim was targeted," said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. "The other two were a consequence of the tragic incident."

What do we know about RGIS?

RGIS Inventory Services offers inventory services for retail locations across the world including 43 countries. They also inventory health care, manufacturing and warehouses. RGIS is an acronym for Retail Grocery Inventory Services and performs 174,000 inventories globally per year.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Home Depot shooting in Pensacola: Suspect, mom arrested. What we know