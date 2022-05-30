Mom performs "Taps" on trumpet as daughters fly flags for Memorial Day
Honoring the Fallen: This mom performs ""Taps"" on the trumpet with her flag-bearing daughters on Memorial Day.
Honoring the Fallen: This mom performs ""Taps"" on the trumpet with her flag-bearing daughters on Memorial Day.
He’s the second pledge in the Gamecocks’ 2023 class.
Create a cozy place to relax outside this season with this comfortable and collapsible hammock.
Bring the entire room together for less with one of these super stylish rugs.
Micah Henry highlights six players to target in points leagues. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Here are four things to know about RB Phillip Lindsay.
Nisei soldiers of WWI's 442nd Regimental Combat Team reflect on their service at a time when their loyalty to the US as Asian Americans has been questioned.
Keep up with all the Round 4 action at Roland Garros right here.
The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the higher west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, the first of the two Donbas provinces that Putin has placed at the heart of his campaign.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang after its first admission of COVID-19 outbreak weeks ago, media reported, as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control. The North has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages. As of Sunday, the restrictions had been lifted, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source in Beijing.
Despite the midterm election season looking increasingly grim for Democrats, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) says his focus on the empowerment of individual voters has him in a good spot in a notoriously “purplish” state. “Colorado is a very independently minded, freedom-oriented state, and they don’t want Republicans or Democrats telling them what to do,”…
Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.
CHANDAN KHANNAThe chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder.Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that persona is being called into question as little more than a costume.Texas officials admitted Friday that police made the “wrong decision” by not immediately storming the classroom where Uvalde gunman Salvador Ra
The relief on her face is plain to see, and so it should be.
"You don’t want to be stuck in a toxic environment because you can’t afford to leave."View Entire Post ›
Calls for PM to resign | A former Cabinet minister has called for Boris Johnson to quit over the partygate scandal as the steady stream of Tory MPs withdrawing their support from the premier continues. Jeremy Wright, a former culture secretary and ex-attorney general, said he feared Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street had done "real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this Government but to the institutions and authority of government more generally". Here is the full list of Tori
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and a veteran journalist got into a Twitter spat on Sunday evening after the GOP representative praised the new film “Top Gun: Maverick.” “The new @TopGunMovie was awesome,” Kinzinger wrote. In response, Yashar Ali, who contributes to New York Magazine and HuffPost, quote tweeted Kinzinger and criticized him for complimenting the movie. “Not…
Jake Lingle walked toward the stairway to the Illinois Central Railroad station at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue, on June 9, 1930. A cigar bobbed in the Tribune reporter’s mouth, and he clutched a copy of the Racing Form that he bought at the adjoining newsstand. The driver of a parked car honked and called out: “Don’t forget to play Hy Schneider in the third race’” “I’ve already got ...
A shopper caught a brazen robbery at a Sephora store on camera. In the video thieves are seen piling products into garbage bags before calmly leaving the store.
The page lists toll of shootings over the last decade with single identical element.
In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.