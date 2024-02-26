Mom placed on probation in son's death

Feb. 25—A 19-year-old woman charged in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son pleaded guilty Friday to injury to a child and was placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication community supervision.

Under the terms of Leyla Pierson's plea agreement, she must also perform 50 hours of community service and take parenting classes.

Pierson and Kameron Gammage were arrested in July 2022 after they called 911 about an unresponsive baby and officers found their 7-month-old son, Logan, dead, his head covered in bruises. An autopsy revealed the child had also been strangled.

Gammage, then 24, pleaded guilty to murder and injury to a child before he was even arraigned on the charges and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years.

Pierson, who turns 20 in April, was indicted on two counts of injury to a child, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

She was released from the Ector County jail Dec. 21, 2o22, after posting surety bonds totaling $200,000. However, her bond was revoked in May 2023 when the bail bond company informed the judge they couldn't verify her address.