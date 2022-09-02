Mom pleads guilty to rioting charge after taking daughter to fight that ended in shooting

A Northern Kentucky mother has pleaded guilty in connection with an April 4 shooting in Covington that left four people injured, including her own son, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Ashley Snapp, 34, pleaded guilty to a single count of rioting, according to documents filed in Kenton County Circuit Court. She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, though a grand jury decided not to indict her on that count.

In cellphone and surveillance video recovered by police, Snapp is seen gathered with several other people to watch two teenage girls fight, according to a criminal complaint.

"The crowd was already disorderly but quickly becomes violent and tumultuous as far more than five individuals jumped into the altercation, including Snapp," the complaint states.

According to the court records, a review of the video footage shows Snapp walking through an alleyway with her daughter with the intent of having her daughter fight another child.

Snapp is also observed participating in the fight, the document states, adding allegations she grabbed someone's hair and dragged her to the ground.

Despite her accepting a plea agreement, Snapp maintains she's innocent of any wrongdoing. “I didn’t really want to agree to the decision,” she told Enquirer media partner Fox19 regarding her plea, “because I’m not guilty.”

Snapp claims she thought they were only going to talk with another parent about prior instances of bullying and that she had brought the alleged bullying to police before the shooting.

Snapp said she and her family are the victims. “On the Fourth of July, he ran into the house and put his head under the pillow and said it reminded him of being shot,” she said of her son.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 30 months in prison, court records show. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Another woman, Danielle Brantley, 32, has also pleaded guilty to rioting in connection with the incident. She faced allegations similar to what police accused Snapp of doing.

Brantley egged on one of the girls involved in the fight, telling her to stomp the other girl's head into the ground, the document says.

Brantley pushed several people and stood over the two juveniles as they fought on the ground, according to the complaint. Prosecutors say she did provide first aid to the shooting victims.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4, court records show.

What happened April 4?

Officers and fire units were called at 6:45 p.m. April 4 to the 200 block of West 17th Street after calls to dispatch about a shooting, Covington police said. Officers then located four gunshot victims.

The victims in the shooting included a 7-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Court documents state the 7-year-old is Snapp's son.

Thomas Brown, 42, of Erlanger, was also shot. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. After treatment, he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department on an open warrant out of Covington, officials said.

He's charged with assault, rioting and wanton endangerment, court records show.

Brown is accused of firing the first shots and exchanging gunfire with another male during the altercation. A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the shooting, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mom pleads guilty to riot charge in fight that ended with 4 shot