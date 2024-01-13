Mom-and-pop pizza shop in LA provides deaf-accessible workspace

TechCrunch

U.S. repairable laptop maker Framework has confirmed that hackers accessed customer data after successfully phishing an employee at its accounting service provider. In an email sent to affected customers, Framework said that an employee at Keating Consulting, its primary external accounting partner, fell victim to a social engineering attack that allowed malicious hackers to obtain customers’ personal information related to outstanding balances for Framework purchases. The company, which raised $18 million in Series A funding led by Oculus backer Spark Capital in 2022, positions itself as a proponent of the right-to-repair movement, and its devices — such as its Framework Laptop 16 — are designed to be easy to fix with replaceable parts.