Mom Preps for War as She Watches Son Race for Ukraine at the Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Nemtsova
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout

KYIV—Yelena Handei sometimes thinks it’s better not to watch her son’s biggest races live on TV. “My heart might stop during those 40 seconds,” she tells The Daily Beast. “It’s better for me to watch a replay.”

It’s not the only thing she has to worry about.

While Oleh Handei is in Beijing for the Olympics—to compete in the short track speed skating for Ukraine—his family back home is braced for an invasion by President Putin’s Russian army.

The Handeis know the carnage that could be wrought if Russian forces surge over the border, as members of the family have already suffered. “My cousin had to escape from eastern Ukraine, when the war began in 2014; her parents are still there and their lives are torn apart,” Yelena says, after inviting The Daily Beast into the family’s home.

Western governments fear Putin is on the verge of following up the 2014 incursion in East Ukraine with a full invasion, which could see Russian troops reach Kyiv—where Yelena and her 13 children live—within days of an aerial bombardment on the border lands.

Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

Oleh Handei, 22, told The Daily Beast that he couldn’t escape the shadow of war as he arrived in Beijing to prepare for the biggest race of his life.

He was even confronted over the brewing conflict by several Russians at the Olympics. “A group of men came up to me, I am not sure which sport they represented, they had Russian Olympic uniforms on and they asked me some weird questions, like why I was even in Beijing, when my country was so poor and when the war was about to start,” Oleh told The Daily Beast, over the phone. “I answered them with dignity: ‘Let’s talk about these issues some other time, guys,’ I said, since I did not want any provocations. Besides, one can achieve victory through dignity.”

The conflict creeps into every sphere of life for people who live on both sides of the border.

Fear of impending war reached boiling point on Friday just as Oleh was preparing to compete in heat 3 of the 500 meters.

“My heart is in pain, when I read the news,” he said. “But it is impossible to stop.”

In the end, Oleh came fourth in his heat, failing to qualify for the later stages, but he said he had felt “overwhelmed with pride” for being able to feature in the Opening Ceremony under the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag: “At the time when the entire world talks about the threat of war hanging over my country, our relations with Moscow, we, Ukraine’s best athletes marched before cameras under our country’s flag—that was by far the biggest highlight of my life.”

He said he could picture every single smiling face of his family gathered in front of TV sets as he made his way around the Bird’s Nest stadium.

Back in the southwestern suburbs of Kyiv—despite the threats from Russia—the Handei home is a joyful place. Oleh’s three little sisters—Zarina, 7 Alisa, 6, and Dina, 4—are dancing in their spacious kitchen as their white cat Leo watches on. Oleh’s older brother, Yaroslav, 23, who is also an athlete and a champion of multiple international competitions, was back home and hugging a large Labrador called Sindy.

Yelena sat down to talk for a moment on a long couch, which stretches under a gallery of portraits of her seven biological children and the six others who were adopted.

“Nearly every child I have, including our 4-year-old Dina, can skate and has brought us medals,” said Yelena, pointing at a wall covered in hundreds of medals and trophies. “This important place in our home shows you how much work my children and we, their parents, have devoted to winning for Ukraine.”

She said seven years of conflict with Russia had taken a toll on sporting facilities within Ukraine. “Sport should be a peaceful place but the war has robbed it of its essences and resources, even at the Olympic team level. When my son goes to train in Kazakhstan, he can see how smooth and perfect the ice is there for short track skaters. Before the war, we had much better quality facilities,” she said.

Two of her other sons, who are also top athletes, moved to Spain and Poland, so she was happy that Oleh continued to perform under the Ukrainian flag in Beijing.

These Are the Dystopia Olympics

Yaroslav, who also competes for his country, said: “Our victories would have never happened if not for our mother, who was always pushing, teaching us discipline, motivating us… In our family we believe that sport is apolitical.”

As Yelena put on her coat to go and collect one of her daughters from dance class, she said she could not bear the idea of full-scale war coming to Kyiv. “I cannot even think about it—I am a mother of 13 children,” she said.

Oleh, who will be back in Kyiv this week, certainly is thinking about it. He says “if the trouble comes,” and Russian troops cross into his beloved Ukraine there is only one place he will be, “on the frontlines.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It’s down to the 50s in South Florida, and it may not even reach 70 this afternoon

    A rainy Wednesday will get in the way of a mostly warm week in South Florida with highs in the 80s. But first expect a chilly and sunny early Monday morning with lows in the low- and mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Jordan releases 20 Arabian Oryx into wildlife reserve

    Received from the UAE as part of a project funded by the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, the initiative aims to improve the genetic structure of an existing herd of ninety oryx.The last Arabian Oryx was seen in Jordan in the year 1965, site manager of the Shaumari Reserve Ashraf Elhalah told Reuters. They became extinct as a result of urbanisation, drought and poaching, he added.The Arabian Oryx, the national animal of Jordan, was reintroduced into the Shaumari reserve in 1978 when 8 Arabian Oryx were obtained from a zoo in San Diego.Shaumari Wildlife Reserve was established in 1975 by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature as a breeding centre for endangered or locally extinct wildlife.

  • Boeing not concerned about titanium supply, watching other pinch points

    Boeing Co is not concerned about a potential disruption to Russian titanium supplies because of tensions over Ukraine, but is keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points, a senior executive said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • Stock-market drops ahead of war tend to resemble ‘growth scares,’ RBC says, as investors worry Russia may invade Ukraine

    Amid heightened concern that Russia is getting ready to invade Ukraine, RBC Capital Markets is telling investors that stock-market drops ahead of war tend to resemble 'growth scares.'

  • THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Tonga's apocalyptic lightning storm

    When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfilled,” Xu said after capturing the gold medal on home turf.

  • Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

    Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict. Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border. “We would expect all nations, all governments around the world, to be denouncing what is taking place with the threats of violence against Ukraine,” Morrison told Parliament.

  • Vietnam ending pandemic restrictions on international flights

    Vietnam authorities announced it will end its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on international flights starting Feb. 15, Reuters reported.Vietnam's Civil Aviation Administration deputy director Dinh Viet Son said on Sunday that officials have begun informing partners about their new policy but that China was the only country to not agree to resume commercial flights, according to a state-run newspaper."Vietnam will lift restrictions on...

  • Images show new Russian military activity near Ukraine - satellite company

    New commercial satellite images show a flurry of Russian military activity at several locations near Ukraine, the private U.S. company that released the pictures said, amid fears that Moscow may launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Russia, which has repeatedly denied plans to invade, is holding large military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus, part of a dramatic buildup of forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine. U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said on Tuesday that images taken on Sunday and Monday captured significant new activity in Belarus, annexed Crimea and western Russia.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Liz Truss warns Putin to ‘step away’ and says time is running out

    It comes as Vladimir Putin denied an invasion is imminent

  • Defense Secretary Austin Heads to Europe as Putin Readies Ukraine Invasion Force

    The trip comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues training exercises and preparation of more than 100,000 troops encircling Ukraine.

  • McDonald's Latest Limited-Time Items Have Been Described as "Disgusting" and "Foul"

    It's now been several weeks since McDonald's added some of its most popular hacks to the menu. And while ideas for these sandwiches originated from fans, it seems they were more of a miss than a hit with those who have tasted them.Creating new, off-menu items from existing parts has been a fan tactic for breathing new life into a menu for decades. But it seems that when the chain actually embraces and even advertises these rogue combinations, customers feel rather cheated—we expect actual novelt

  • Civil Rights Groups Request Department of Justice To Reject Past Racist Supreme Court Rulings

    The U.S. Supreme Court might have a future in making the judicial branch more diverse with President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat. However, much of America’s past is rooted in racist practices and laws against minorities like segregation, slavery, and most recently, anti-Critical Race Theory laws.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro departs for Russia despite objections

    The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet. The trip was planned well before the Ukraine crisis arose and Bolsonaro’s focus is bilateral trade; Russia is a key source of fertilizers for South America’s agricultural powerhouse. Two top officials from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press that they have received messages from U.S. officials saying the trip’s timing is inopportune and conveys Brazilian indifference to threats of invasion.

  • Airlines Pull Services Back Further From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European carriers took further steps to avoid Ukraine, while airline shares sank after tension mounted through the weekend over Russia’s troop buildup at the border. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent In

  • Bad News Abounds, but the Market Is Working Hard to Discount It

    The thing we need to watch for as the discounting process takes place is relative strength in various sectors and stocks.

  • Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

    Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance. Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions to join NATO, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC in English: "No this is not and I am quite happy that I have this chance to clarify my position." "We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko said.

  • Inside the swanky Super Bowl party at L.A.'s iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence

    A James Turrell. At a Lautner house. Touchdown!

  • Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

    While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as “hysteria” and “absurdity,” and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons. Putin's angry rhetoric about NATO's plans to expand to Russia's “doorstep” and its refusal to hear Moscow's concerns has struck a chord with the public, tapping into a sense of betrayal by the West after the end of the Cold War and widespread suspicion about Western designs.

  • Great-grandson of Henry Ford invests $1 billion in Michigan Central Station

    The great-grandson of Henry Ford hopes the project helps Ford stay ahead of mobility, technology changes and also attracts talent to the state.