Mom punches school bus driver, pulls out a knife with children aboard, Boston cops say

A child’s mother got on a school bus and punched the driver in the stomach in front of children, according to Boston police.

She also pulled a knife on the man and shattered the bus’ rearview mirror around 2:32 p.m. on April 25 in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, a police report provided to McClatchy News says.

The mother left the scene before police arrived, and the bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with stomach pain, according to the report.

Now, school district detectives are investigating the assault and battery, Officer Michael Torigian confirmed to McClatchy News.

The children on the bus were William Monroe Trotter Elementary School students, according to a letter the school principal sent to parents on April 25.

“Families of the students onboard the bus at the time were immediately notified and picked up their students from the bus,” Principal Sarita Thomas wrote.

She informed parents it’s possible law enforcement will initiate “disciplinary action.”

“Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom,” Thomas said.

It’s unclear what led to the assault on the bus driver, and police didn’t specify the mother’s potential motives behind the attack.

No arrests have been made as of the afternoon of April 26.

Family jailed after bus taken for joyride in dark, then returned, Louisiana cops say

Bus full of students finds teenager shot along route, Indiana cops say. He later died

Man exposes self to school bus as teens inside receive ‘graphic’ images, TX cops say