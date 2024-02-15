Mom puts lottery ticket in son’s Valentine’s Day card and he wins big, officials say

There’s nothing like a boy’s love for his mother — particularly when she makes him rich.

That’s what happened to Matthew Broadley of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, when he was gifted a winning $4,000,000 Jumbo Cash lottery ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports.

“Broadley said he received a Valentine’s Day card from his mother on Tuesday (Feb. 13), and inside the card were two instant tickets,” lottery officials said in a news release.

Matthew Broadley won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game thanks to a Valentine’s Day gift from his mother. Massachusetts State Lottery photo

“He said he scratched his tickets at around 11 p.m. that night and the second one was the big winner.”

The ticket didn’t win him $4 million, but it was still worth a hefty $1 million, lottery officials said.

Odds of winning $1 million in the game are 1 in 3,024,000, the lottery reports.

Broadley brought along the card his mom sent when he showed up for a check presentation on Valentine’s Day, officials said. He also made a point of thanking her, officials said.

Winners have the option of getting $1 million spread out over 20 years — $50,000 annually — or taking a lump sum.

Broadley took the lump payment, which came to $650,000 after taxes, officials said.

“He said he does not have any immediate plans for his winnings,” the lottery added.

Details of what he got his mother for Valentine’s Day were not revealed.

She purchased the ticket at Lakeview General Store in Tyngsborough, and the business will receive “a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket,” state officials said.

Tyngsborough is about 40 miles northwest of Boston.

Wife refuses to believe husband won NC lottery. ‘She thought I was messing with her’

Woman who rarely plays NC lottery got $3 ticket as Powerball prize grew and won big

Man buys 30 lottery tickets at $1 a piece — and all of them were winners in Virginia