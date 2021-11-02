Mom on Reddit Has the Perfect Clapback for Stranger Confused About Baby's Gender

An image of a baby bottle on a colorful background.

Getty Images. Jillian Sellers.

Colors don't have genders. And yet, even in 2021, with all we know about gender and sexuality, people still insist on adhering to the idea that "blue is for boys and pink is for girls."

And yet, one mom recently got an earful for letting her son drink out of a—gasp—pink sippy cup. Mama bear wasn't having it, though, and she took to Reddit to rant about her experience.

"I pissed off a lady in the parking lot at my parenting class," started u/LizaRhea in the Mommit subreddit.

The original poster (OP) didn't steal the other woman's parking spot or park over the line. Her offense was apparently something far, far graver.

"She was saying how cute my baby is, but she saw his pink sippy cup and said, 'But wait, is your baby a boy or a girl? I see a blue shirt but a pink cup!'" OP continued.

While it's great this woman can distinguish between the two colors, the comment is really unnecessary. Boys can drink out of pink sippy cups. As long as they're hydrated, that's all that matters, right?

OP wasn't really a fan of the comment, but she tried her hand at humor when responding.

"Maybe I should have been kinder, but snark slipped out, and I said, 'Luckily, he doesn't drink with his genitalia, so it doesn't matter what color his cup is,'" the OP reported. "I was going for humor. She didn't laugh."

The other woman may not have found it funny, but the Reddit post has tallied more than 250 comments in less than a day. And other Redditors thought Mom's reply was spot-on.

"You rock! I dressed my son up as a strawberry last night, and everyone assumed he was a girl. I wasn't offended or anything. It's just ridiculous how a fruit costume is considered feminine," another wrote.

Others also shared experiences of times people have leaned into gender stereotypes and mistaken their boy for a girl.

Story continues

"My son was always mistaken for a girl up until recently, and he's 4.5yrs. The only time I've found it concerning was when we were at the doctor's, and he had his cuddly toy rabbit to comfort him…An old lady commented on what a pretty girl he was. I corrected her, and she went, 'Oh… why does he have a rabbit then? Rabbits are for girls.' Sorry, Mary, what do you want him to have? A cuddly machete?"

A friendly reminder that toys aren't gendered, either. Oh, and neither are pacifiers.

"Someone made a comment once about my son sucking on a pink binky. He's a baby. He doesn't know it's pink, and he doesn't care," another mom said.

The topic of "pink or blue" has come up recently on Reddit. Last month, a mom lamented that her grandmother-in-law wasn't a fan of the pink accents in her son's nursery (and told Reddit she decided to go all-out and buy even more pink stuff). The reality is that kids don't know the difference between so-called "gender-specific" colors, and will eventually develop their own unique preferences.

Until then, experts share that kids benefit from gender-neutral toys and activities, in part because: