Mom refuses to lie for son who hit and killed two people in her truck, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old Texas driver who hit and killed a man and teen girl after leaving a New Year’s Eve party asked his mom to report the truck stolen, media outlets report.

She refused and called the cops to say what really happened, police say.

Cesar Gonzalez was drinking, smoking marijuana and shooting guns at a party in San Antonio on New Year’s Eve before got in his mother’s Chevrolet Silverado to leave, WOAI reported.

When his sister saw him and their brother in the truck, she texted him not to drive because he’d been drinking, but he never replied, the San Antonio TV station reported.

About one minute later, Gonzalez’s truck was going at least 80 mph when it slammed into a van backing out of a driveway, WOAI reported.

The crash killed 31-year-old Jesus Aguilar Jr. and 14-year-old Kristina Aileen Spohn, the San Antonio Express-News reported. It also injured a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-girl, according to the newspaper.

“My mom called me at 12:15 a.m. (and) said, ‘Happy New Year,’” Juan Lozano, a cousin of Aguilar, told KSAT. “Fifteen minutes later, I get that phone call again, and everything is in a panic here.”

Gonzalez called his mom after leaving the scene and asked her to report the truck stolen, KENS reported. But she refused, the San Antonio TV station reported.

Gonzalez was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render, KENS reported. He could be charged with other crimes as the investigation continues, KENS reported.

