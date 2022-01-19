Mom reported missing after ‘out of character’ message to family, Missouri police say

A 41-year-old Missouri woman is missing after leaving her home the morning of Jan. 18, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police say Alicia Drewel was traveling in her 2012 Chevy Traverse on Tuesday when she told family members she was three hours away from home. The vehicle has the license plate number of NA0M1H.

“She is married and has children,” police in the St. Louis-area town said. “This is completely out of character for her.”

Drewel is 5 feet, 9 inches and has brunette hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her back and ankle, police said.

Her son, Asher Drewel, indicated he is concerned about his mother’s whereabouts.

“I don’t believe she is okay and she has turned her phone completely off,” the son wrote on Facebook. “We are starting to get worried.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 636-528-4725.