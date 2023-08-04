Mom was reported missing after shopping trip in Georgia. Fiance now accused of murder

A mother of three vanished on a shopping trip in 2021 — and now her fiance is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said.

Tiffany Foster was 35 years old when she left her home to run errands on March 1, 2021. But over the next few days, she didn’t show up to work, a college class or a flight that she booked. Coweta County deputies found her purse and other belongings that she left behind, deepening the mystery, McClatchy News reported.

At the time, the missing woman’s fiance, Reginald Robertson, told reporters it was unusual for her to go without contacting her children, video from a news conference shows.

The search for clues surrounding her disappearance lingered until Aug. 3, when deputies said Robertson was charged in his fiancee’s death. The sheriff’s office didn’t list attorney information for him in a news release.

Though Foster’s body hasn’t been found, deputies said “all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased.”

Foster, who was also known as Tiffany Starks, was last seen leaving her apartment in Newnan, roughly 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. Her sister, identified as Kimberly Bryan by WXIA, pleaded for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward during the March 2021 news conference.

“She’s my best friend,” Bryan said. “This has devastated our family. As you can imagine, no child should have to worry about where their mother is and the condition that their mother is in.”

Robertson also weighed in, saying he grew concerned when Foster hadn’t come home from her shopping trip.

Now Robertson — who WXIA reports was accused of stealing his fiancee’s car in the past — faces charges again. Those include felony murder, malice murder, kidnapping and rape, deputies said.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in its news release didn’t reveal how deputies believe Robertson killed his fiancee. Deputies didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 4.

