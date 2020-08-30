Mom rips gun and shoe from man accused of kidnapping her 1-year-old, Georgia cops say

A 1-year-old kidnapped from his stroller at gunpoint Saturday has been found safe, Georgia officials say.

Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was taken while his mother was pushing him in his stroller, according to FBI Atlanta. The two were near their apartment in Chamblee on Saturday afternoon when police say an SUV pulled up near them and a man got out and approached them, CNN reports.

#Breaking @ChambleePd and #FBI Atlanta are searching for 1-year old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera who was kidnapped at gunpoint from his mother, who was walking him in a stroller. If you see him or the suspect vehicle call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/3gcFhNos1a — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

He then allegedly pointed the gun at the mother’s hip and looked inside the stroller, per CNN.

As he reached in the stroller to take her child, the mother wrestled the gun away from him and tried to shoot at him, Chamblee police say, according to CBS46. But the gun didn’t go off.

Another suspect got out of the car, a maroon 2003 Acura MDX, and took the 1-year-old, per CBS46. The suspects then took off west on I-85, police say.

During her struggle with the first suspect, the mother was able to tear off part of his pants and take one of his shoes, according to FBI Atlanta.

Mother of 1-year old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera put up a fight and was able to grab a piece of suspect's shorts and his shoe. If you recognize them call @ChambleePd 770-986-5005. pic.twitter.com/ntMtE6isff — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

The baby has since been found safe and is “reunited with his mother,” the FBI tweeted Saturday evening.

Chamblee police say they’ve arrested the two suspects, identified as Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga, 11Alive reports.

They’re both charged with kidnapping, and Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga is also charged with aggravated assault and battery, jail records show.