Mom of New Rochelle woman accused of killing says daughter had good relationship with victim

The mother of a New Rochelle woman accused of killing her roommate said she is struggling to understand how what she thought was a good relationship could have turned deadly.

"I am still in disbelief. That is not Kenya," Vicki Sharrock-Garnett said in a phone interview Wednesday from her home in Virginia. "There's not a bone in her body that would hurt anyone."

The victim, who has still not been publicly identified, was suffocated, though exactly when has not been determined, according to the felony complaint charging Kenya Tilford with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse. The body had been in Tilford's third-floor apartment at 155 Franklin Avenue for as long as a week, police said. It was found early on Sept. 15 after police were tipped off by a relative of Tilford's who saw it.

The Franklin Avenue apartment building in New Rochelle where Kenya Tilford allegedly suffocated her roommate to death. The body was discovered Sept. 15 and police still maintained a presence there five days later.

Tilford, 40, was taken into custody at the Days Inn in Elmsford. In statements to police there and at New Rochelle police headquarters, she denied killing anyone and claimed she had been in Virginia that whole week, according to court documents.

But one of the documents reveals that police have video from during the week showing Tilford shopping at Home Depot a mile and a half from her home. There she bought a coverall, tarps, rubber gloves, bleach and other items police suspect she might have been planning to use to dispose of the body. She had also gotten a chainsaw, according to the felony complaint.

Sharrock-Garnett said the 27-year-old victim began staying at the Franklin Avenue apartment in the spring. She was a friend of Tilford's cousin who couldn't let her stay at her home, so Tilford took her in.

"She was a very pleasant woman," Sharrock-Garnett said. "I feel very bad and I'm so sorry for her."

When Sharrock-Garnett came to Westchester this summer for a two-month visit, she frequently saw the two women, including over an extended weekend when they stayed at her hotel. They attended a party for Sharrock-Garnett's birthday in July and she visited them at Tilford's apartment.

"She really enjoyed herself around Kenya," Sharrock-Garnett said about Tilford's roommate. "She was very happy. They were fine together."

Tilford did have struggles, her mother acknowledged. Tilford was prescribed several psychiatric medications and Sharrock-Garnett described her as a "bad alcoholic" who frequently would not take her meds.

"But she still wouldn't hurt anyone," she said.

