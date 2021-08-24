Mom who said college admissions scam ‘worth every cent’ will plead guilty, feds say

The CEO of a California liquor distribution company will admit to paying $500,000 in bribes to get her son into an elite university, an investment she said was “worth every cent,” federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Marci Palatella will be the 33rd parent to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal following an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, which uncovered the massive scam more than two years ago.

The deal calls for a six-week prison sentence, a $250,000 fine, 500 hours of community service and two years of supervised release, with a condition of home confinement for the first six months. A federal judge will determine what the actual punishment will be, but a sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Palatella, 66, joins an infamous list of high-profile parents who admitted taking part in the elaborate scam, in which they paid thousands of dollars in bribes to circumvent the application process at some of the nation’s top universities and guarantee their children’s admission through back doors.

The list includes “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who spent 11 days behind bars in 2019, and “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, who served two months in prison last year. Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and served five months in prison. The couple admitted paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California with fake athletic credentials.

Palatella’s case was similar to Loughlin’s, but prosecutors said she went even further.

The CEO of International Beverage, based in Burlingame, California, also paid $500,000 in bribes to ensure her son would get into University of Southern California as an athletic recruit in 2018 — under fabricated credentials — but she also paid to fudge his SAT scores, according to a criminal complaint.

She and most of the other defendants had help from conspiracy mastermind William “Rick” Singer, a college consultant who later turned on those parents and cooperated with prosecutors, authorities said. Singer first helped Palatella’s son obtain a higher grade on his college entrance exams — through a proctor associated with him — and later helped create an athletic profile falsely describing her son as an active player of his school’s football team, according to prosecutors.

The now-convicted mastermind, who took about $25 million in bribes during his nearly decade-long scheme, told Palatella at the time that the “only way in is through athletics due to the leeway given athletes,” authorities said.

“He needs to get in through Football so my relationship at that levels gives [him] a shot since that is the sport with the lowest grades,” Singer said in a 2016 email obtained by the FBI.

The scheme worked and the teen was eventually accepted into USC.

His mom later told Singer that she and her spouse “laugh every day” about how grateful they were for his services, telling him, “We’re like, ‘it was worth every cent,’” prosecutors described in the criminal complaint.

Palatella was arrested in March 2019 along with dozens of other rich parents, college administrators, athletic coaches and others. She was charged with several crimes, including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribery, but has since agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

Palatella’s legal team did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday. She must formally submit her guilty plea by Aug. 30, court documents show.

The undercover investigation, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” was featured in a Netflix documentary of the same name that premiered earlier this year. Other universities implicated in the scheme include Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and Wake Forest.

