Mom said her 1-year-old son was hit by a truck, Georgia cops say. Now she’s charged

A Georgia woman is in jail after authorities said she never sought medical care for her infant son, who later died.

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, of Norcross was charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old son who died on Christmas, according to Gwinnett County police.

She also faces one count of second-degree child cruelty.

Officers responded to the family’s apartment on Dec. 25 and found the child’s body, police said in a news release, before Imafiabor told them the boy had been hit by a truck the day before as he was playing outside.

He looked to be OK, she reportedly said, but died later that night.

An autopsy was done, police said, and investigators found the child’s injuries weren’t consistent with the story his mother told police.

News of the baby’s death came as a shock to other residents at the complex.

“That just hurts my heart,” neighbor Jazmyn Dzansi told WAGA. “A baby. That’s so tragic, so sad. Hopefully (Imafiabor) is put away and can get some mental help because you have to be disturbed to do that to a baby.”

Police haven’t released the child’s name.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Norcross is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

