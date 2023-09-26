Mom says hero Chick-fil-A employee ‘100%’ saved her choking daughter
An employee at a Newnan Chick-fil-A is being called a hero after she saved a little girl from choking on a coin in the drive-thru.
Liliana Leahy was in the drive-thru line ordering her food on her phone when she heard her daughter, Theia, choking.
When she realized what was happening, she screamed for help and an employee, 18-year-old Mia Velez, came to the rescue.
Velez performed the Heimlich maneuver on Theia and a British pound came out.
She says Velez "100% percent" saved her daughter's life.
