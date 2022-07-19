Mom says missing girl, 11, is on autism spectrum and is nonverbal; active search underway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for an 11-year-old girl reported missing from an east Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said Katoria Perry walked away from her home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers are looking for her on Bradstreet Commons Way, near the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Robinson Church Road.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura could see police urgently looking for Perry. Her mother spoke with Kustura and told him she was desperate for her daughter to return home. She said Perry is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal.

According to authorities, she’s about 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a red top, black shorts and no shoes.

Police asked anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 911.

A Charlotte Fire Department engine was on scene and CFD crews were helping CMPD with its its investigation. Kustura also saw drones the police department launched to help find Perry.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

