Mom says she was attacked by daughter’s bullies outside California high school

A student faces criminal charges and a mother is recovering from her injuries in a hospital after an attack at a California high school, police say.









Union City police responded to a report of a fight at James Logan High School at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Captain Travis Souza told McClatchy News. They found that there had been a confrontation between two groups of people — parents and students.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez said her 16-year-old daughter who attends the school was being bullied by a group of teenage girls, according to KRON4. When Jimenez and her husband Eder Rojas went to the school to report the bullying to the principal, they were attacked by two girls outside, she said.

“They started screaming at us, ‘What you wanna do? Who’s going to fight first,’” Rojas told ABC7.

Jimenez, who gave birth four months ago, was hospitalized for two days for treatment, ABC7 reported.

“The girl was very furious, they grabbed by the hair and dragged me,” Jimenez said through a translator to ABC7. She was punched and kicked and her nose was broken, she said.

Police say they charged one juvenile with battery with serious bodily injury.

A GoFundMe was created to help with Jimenez’s medical expenses.

“I am asking for assistance in raising funds to pay for my friend’s medical costs,” someone wrote in the GoFundMe post in Spanish. “After leaving my friend unconscious, they continued to kick her all over her face and head. She has three fractures in her nose and shows signs of contusions in her head. All of these events occurred in the presence of a school security officer who did nothing to stop the aggressors. My friend is a mother of three, and she was also recovering from caesarean section. Let’s assist her in her recovery and for the bullying to stop.”