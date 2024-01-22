Mom says youth killed in Bronx car stunt wouldn’t have blamed reckless driver

A passenger who died in a car that violently crashed during a Bronx street stunt show wouldn’t want to blame the reckless driver, his mother told the Daily News.

Giovante “Gio” Roberson, 21, was one of two riders killed early Sunday morning when the Chrysler he was riding shotgun in smashed into a parked fuel truck while the car’s driver was doing dangerous high-speed doughnuts on a blocked-off Bronx street, according to cops.

But Roberson loved the car stunt life and wouldn’t want the driver punished for the accident, his mom said Monday morning.

“Giovante was a very loving, caring person so at that moment, he probably wouldn’t even find his friend at fault even though he could have been at fault,” said the mother, Sabrina Roberson, 44. “I just know my son. He wouldn’t have wanted none of this for none of the people involved.”

Roberson died along with 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez, who was sitting in the back seat. Medics rushed them both to Lincoln Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Cops said the 23-year-old driver of a white Chrysler 300 slammed into a red fuel truck parked near Bryant and Viele Aves. in Hunts Point about 3:20 a.m.

A 17-year-old girl was left in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital and the 23-year-old driver was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The driver has not been charged with a crime.

“She is recovering slowly,” the 17-year-old’s aunt said Monday.

“I feel so bad for all the families involved because I didn’t just lose my son,” the mother said. “Somebody else lost their daughter. The guy that was driving lost his freedom, possibly.”

The crash was so horrific, she said she suspected the worst right away.

Shortly after the crash, she said she was on FaceTime with someone at the scene who showed her the mangled car.

“She said they pulled him out and he was unresponsive,” the mother said through tears. “When she showed me the car, I already knew he was gone.”

Roberson spent the hours before the crash documenting the car meet and posting clips of the dangerous stunts on his Instagram page, which is flooded with drivers doing doughnuts and other tricks.

In one of the posts, cars take over a Queens street and burn rubber as a crowd of people cheer the drivers on from the side of the road.

The last post made to the Instagram account was right around the time of the crash.

Although the pain is still fresh, the mother said she wasn’t ready to start pointing fingers.

“He wouldn’t have wanted to point the finger because he was with them everyday,” she said. “He was the happiest when he was with his family, but he was more happy with them doing what he loved to do.”

She remembered her oldest son as a caring big brother who loved music and cars. He lived in East New York and worked at a BJs, where his mom is a manager.

“He was a good kid,” she said. “He loved The Weeknd. He loved to sing. He loved those cars. He loved the people being around him. He loved helping. He was just a good person.”

The mother said she had been nervous about the meets and implored Giovante to be careful.

“If stuff happened, I would say, ‘Giovante, make sure you’re OK.’ He would be like, ‘Mom, I’m OK. Please. Ma, I love you. I’ll be safe.’

“This is the one time that he just wasn’t safe.”