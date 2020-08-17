Mom searches for ‘heroes’ who pulled daughter from wreckage after crash in Louisiana

A Louisiana mother is crediting a pair of “heroes” with pulling her daughter to safety after a head-on crash in Slidell.

Now, she wants to find them and thank them.

“I’d love to know who these two heroes are so I can say thank you for getting Moriah to safety!!!” Allison Kincade LeFrere wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of two men carrying the injured 17-year-old over to the curb.

“If anyone can help me find them, I would greatly appreciate it!” she added.

LeFrere’s daughter, Moriah, was critically injured in a wrong-way crash on the afternoon of Aug. 13, according to Slidell police. The high school senior was in the middle of a driving lesson when authorities said she and her instructor were hit head on by a suspected drunk driver.

Both suffered multiple fractures and head injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that LeFrere “was not at fault” in the crash which injured another driver. Suspect Jarrod Sciacca, 34, was arrested at the scene and faces several charges in the incident.

Jaorrd Sciacca, 34, is charged with driving while intoxicated, among other offenses, after slamming head on into a student driver and her instructor.

“My prayers go out to the young student driver and her instructor,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful they survived the crash, but they did not deserve this. They didn’t even see it coming. The man responsible for this needs to spend as many years in jail as the law will allow.”

LeFrere was preparing to merge at a roundabout when Sciacca, who was traveling in the opposing lane, struck the vehicle “at a high rate of speed, estimated between 50-60 mph,” authorities said.

“The Nissan Versa came to rest at the opposite end of the roundabout and caught fire,” according to police. “Sciacca’s jeep flipped onto its side and struck a 2018 Toyota Highlander, which was also traveling through the roundabout. The driver of the Toyota Highlander suffered minor injuries.”

Like Allison LeFrare, authorities said they’re “extremely grateful” for the actions of a few good citizens who stopped to help pull the teen and her instructor from the wreckage. The teen’s family said she has a long road to healing, but they’re praying for a speedy recovery.

“Despite what she has been through, Moriah is in good spirits and is determined to make It through this season of her life,” according to a GoFundMe page.

McClatchy News reached out to Allison Kincade LeFrere for comment and is awaiting response.

Sciacca, who was uninjured in the crash, was later booked on two counts of first-degree negligent injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at $100,000, online jail records show.

