Mom seen in sex act in front of 3-year-old son on social media video, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma mom was arrested after a video of her performing a sex act as her toddler son was nearby was shared on social media, police said.

The video of the 25-year-old woman engaging in a sex act as her 3-year-old watched was circulated on social media this week before the recording was shared with the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook account, police said.

After the woman was identified, police said she admitted to being in the video along with her son.

“Detectives are still developing information about the adult male seen in the video,” police said.

The woman was charged with lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12.

McClatchy News is not publishing the woman’s name to protect her son’s identity.

‘Mummified body’ of missing woman discovered in daughter’s Arkansas home, sheriff says

7-Eleven clerk shot at men stealing beer — now he’s charged with murder, Texas cops say

Deputy who received Medal of Valor killed in off-duty job at car lot, Kentucky cops say