Mom sees laser pointing into car before son gets shot in head, Oklahoma family says

An Oklahoma mother had just finished making a DoorDash delivery when someone opened fire on her car, seriously wounding her 8-year-old son, family told news outlets.

Lawton police are investigating the shooting, which happened the night of Sunday, Dec. 10, on the city’s west side, KSWO reported.

“It might have just been that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Elias Canez, the boy’s uncle, told the station. “Which I’m hoping that’s what it was. I’m hoping that it wasn’t anything intentional especially to come at my family.”

The boy, Zack, was sitting in the car along with several other family members as they rode around looking at Christmas decorations, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his mother.

The family was looking at Christmas lights when the boy’s mom stopped to make a DoorDash delivery.

After dropping off the food order, she got back into the car and noticed something odd — a green laser pointing at them, Canez told the Lawton Constitution.

Gunfire erupted and bullets tore through the car, destroying the back window, piercing all four tires and striking Zack in the head, the newspaper reported.

The mother drove away from the gunfire, started heading toward a hospital while Zack’s older brother tried to keep him awake, the GoFundMe said.

“My 8-year-old was shot in the head because we were looking at Christmas lights,” the GoFundMe said, though he appears to be recovering. “Now he is in ICU he is doing so well. I am so proud of my boys.”

Police arrested a man in connection to the shooting, KWTV reported, adding that the family does not know him.

McClatchy News reached out to Lawton police for information but didn’t immediately receive a response.

