Mom sentenced in child death in the Falls

Sep. 13—LOCKPORT — A Syracuse woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the death of her 3-year-old child.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III handed down the sentence to Alechmarie Pizarro during a proceeding Friday afternoon. Pizarro had previously pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree manslaughter.

She had faced a potential maximum prison sentence of 25 years behind bars. At her earlier plea hearing, Murphy had made no commitment on what sentence he would hand down.

A Niagara County grand jury indicted Pizarro, 22, in October on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of her son, Christopher Pizarro. Niagara Falls police said the boy died in February 2020 while the family was living in the Cataract City.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to his head. Prosecutors said the injuries were sustained between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, 2020.

Police said the indictment was the result of a "lengthy investigation."

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman praised the work of Falls police detectives in handling the case.

"This was a terrible case. An incredibly sad case," Seaman said. "The injuries this child suffered were horrific. This child did not deserve this fate."