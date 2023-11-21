Mom sentenced for posing as 13-year-old daughter at San Elizario school

A mother who went viral online after recording herself posing as her 13-year-old daughter at San Elizario Middle School was found guilty of criminal trespassing.

Casey Garcia was convicted and sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 15, by a jury to six months of probation in connection with a 2021 incident where she attended classes at San Elizario Middle School, court records show.

Garcia, who was 30 years old at the time, chronicled the events on social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. She claimed in a video that she did it to push for better security at the school.

She was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $700 probated fine.

Garcia, whose jail records show she is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, went to San Elizario Middle School on June 1, 2021, during the pandemic. She dyed her hair, applied skin tanner and wore a hoodie and a COVID-19 mask to look like her teen daughter.

She posted about the incident in a YouTube video titled, "Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer." The video has been viewed more than 375,000 times.

Garcia states in the video that she went to the school was asked for her ID number and whether she had signed in. She was then allowed inside.

She claimed school staff was more concerned about her cell phone being out than who she was.

Garcia says she was the only student "in one of my classes," adding, "the teachers were so preoccupied with the students that were online that they weren't paying attention to the students that were there physically."

However, she praises her daughter's teachers but says it is a problem at all schools.

"I bet you anything someone else can do this," she says in the video. "This is why I did this — whether you agree with me or not."

She then questioned if she could do it, then who else could easily do the same?

"I think the deal breaker for me was actually walking in and posing as a seventh-grader," she said in the video. "I mean, I'm no spring chicken, but it wasn't hard. And I made it to all seven periods, until the last teacher, she was female, and she said, 'Julie, can you stay after class?' And I said absolutely. She looked at me and she (said), 'You're not Julie."

"No, I'm not," she says she replied. "I took off my mask, I took off my glasses, and I said, 'No, I'm not Julie. I'm Julie's mom.'

"And she said, 'Why?'"

Garcia says, "I think she was really mind boggled like she had no idea what the hell just happened."

In the video, Garcia said she "exposed the dangers of our schools and I am trying to protect my children and yours. If you want to come after me for that, there's really nothing else I can say."

She apologized to the school and said the people there have been nice to her and her daughter.

The incident was then reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office by San Elizario Independent School District officials.

She told deputies she pulled the stunt to "make a point by proving the ease with which an adult could enter the campus," officials said.

Deputies then obtained an arrest warrant for her. She was arrested June 4, 2021, on suspicion of criminal trespass. She posted bail the same day, jail logs show.

Garcia also recorded deputies coming over to her house to arrest her and posted the video on YouTube.

