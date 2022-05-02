Mom sentenced to prison for daughter's overdose death at Londonderry truck stop

May 2—A mother will spend 8-20 years in state prison for her role in the overdose death of her 21-month-old daughter, who ingested fentanyl.

Shawna Marie Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide, one count of falsifying physical evidence, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in Rockingham Superior Court on Monday. She was sentenced to 8-20 years in state prison by Superior Court Judge David Ruoff.

Cote pleaded in connection with her toddler's overdose death on Nov. 16, 2020, at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry.

"The death of this child is nothing short of an utter senseless tragedy," said Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway in a statement. "Her life was cut short by the self-serving actions of Cote and the other adults in this child's presence on November 16, 2020. Cote's actions on that day were as deplorable as they were negligent."

Conway said the sentence was crafted with the purposes of rehabilitation, deterrence and punishment in mind.

"The Rockingham County Attorney's Office hopes that this sentence underscores the danger that these children were put in and the role that Cote played in her daughter's death," said Conway. "The Rockingham County Attorney's Office also hopes that Cote takes advantage of every chance at rehabilitation during her prison term and makes a positive impact on society upon her release."

The child's father, Mark Geremia, 32, is also charged in the death. In addition to the Franklin couple, a third man, Dana Dolan, 24, of Tilton, is also facing charges.

Dolan is set to enter a guilty plea on charges related to this offense on May 16, Conway's office said in an email. Geremia's case will be rescheduled for trial after a recent continuance of his June trial date, Conway's office said.

Dolan allegedly was using fentanyl with Geremia and Cote in a 2002 Dodge Ram near the couple's two young children the night of Nov. 15, 2020, at the truck stop, authorities said.

On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 9:42 a.m., police were called to the RMZ truck stop at 137 Rockingham Road in Londonderry on a report of an unresponsive toddler inside a car in the rear parking lot.

A day-shift patrol sergeant who was nearby performed CPR until firefighter paramedics responded, according to a statement from Londonderry police. The child, identified as "A.G." in court documents, was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy performed by the state Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

An online obituary identified the young victim as Adalynn Geremia of Franklin.

Prosecutors claim witnesses reported seeing Geremia performing CPR on his daughter, then "stopping to take a cigarette break" before continuing. Witnesses also reported seeing Geremia throwing what was later determined to be a hardcover book jacket with fentanyl residue on it into nearby woods and Cote putting a child's vest into a trash receptacle at a nearby gas station.

Security footage captured on several cameras at the truck stop corroborated the witness reports, officials said.

"We have two individuals who acted with complete indifference to the value of their daughter's life at every step of the way in this matter," Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian said as the pair were arraigned in 2021. "They failed to call 911, they failed to make meaningful life-saving efforts, taking breaks for cigarette smoking, and busying themselves with disposing of evidence. Their focus was entirely on themselves and preserving themselves."

Vartanian said Geremia and Cote, along with a friend identified as Dolan, were inhaling fentanyl off a hardcover book inside a 2002 Dodge Ram parked behind the RMZ Truck Stop and slept in the vehicle overnight, with their two daughters present.

The group allegedly drove to Lawrence, Mass., the night before to purchase the drugs and used them immediately with the children present before heading back to New Hampshire, according to Dolan.

Geremia pulled into the truck stop after becoming groggy driving home, Dolan told police.

The drugs were left in a place where the young girl had access to them, according to the charges. "A.G." was found unresponsive when the group woke up Nov. 16.

A witness saw a "commotion" and efforts to revive the girl. After about 10 minutes, the witness dialed 911 in the belief the parents hadn't.

When police arrived, Cote and her older daughter, 4, were across the street at a convenience store, where officials later found a child's vest with fentanyl residue on it in a bathroom trash can outside.

Traces of fentanyl were found on the child's vest, on the cover of the discarded book and on the interior fabric of the Dodge Ram.

Prosecutors say Cote gave birth to a baby boy in early 2021. He was born addicted to heroin and placed in the custody of the state Division of Children Youth and Families. The couple's surviving daughter has also been placed in DCYF custody.