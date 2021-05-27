Mom and seven others barge into classroom to beat up teen, North Carolina police say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

Eight people charged into a North Carolina classroom and beat up a 14-year-old girl in front of her classmates and faculty, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Video of the Tuesday attack shows a parent, 37, throwing punches at the girl, alongside seven others, all between 16 and 18 years old, WGHP reported. Six of the seven teens are students.

The attack was planned, deputies said. One of the students at Southern Guilford High School let the group inside and led them to the classroom, according to WGHP .

Three of the students attend Southern Guilford High School, while the other three go to a school in a neighboring district.

“One of the students did show up with their parent — their mother came,” deputies told WFMY. “So, she participated not only there just for support for her student, but actually, participated in the assault as well.”

Investigators say the assault may stem from an earlier fight at a bus stop involving the victim, and a 16-year-old girl who took part in the attack, WFMY reported.

A school resource officer, faculty and administrators weren’t able to respond fast enough to stop the attack, according to the TV station, and the victim suffered minor injuries to her face. The group ran from the classroom and was detained in the parking lot.

The two adults will be charged with assault, first-degree trespassing, and inciting a riot, WXII reported.

Three of the students — those attending South Guilford High School — have been suspended.

All the minors are expected to be charged with juvenile petitions for assault, according to the outlet.

‘No vaccines!’ Driver nearly runs over workers giving COVID shots, Tennessee cops say

Police officer stole department’s ammo, sold it to shooting range, SC investigators say

Teen celebrating graduation says she was booted by New Orleans restaurant over outfit

Wife shot husband ‘until he didn’t move’ during argument, Georgia cops say

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

    President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment.

  • Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home

    The dogs, family pets, attacked the girl while her father had stepped out of the room, officials said.

  • Murder charges filed against officers in Black man's death

    The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

  • Woman ‘blows up’ at boyfriend over treatment of their pet cat: ‘This is very normal’

    The girlfriend was convinced he was the reason the cat "attacked" her. The post Woman ‘blows up’ at boyfriend over treatment of their pet cat: ‘This is very normal’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • 15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

    Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lewy Fryer dead in his bedroom. There were clear signs of a struggle, with blood on the walls, floor, and bed. He had been stabbed in the neck and back. There was no sign of forced entry, although his car was missing. Kaleigh told investigators she had last seen her dad the night before when she went to sleep. He didn't wake her up in the morning like he normally did, so when she got up at around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found the bloody scene. Kaleigh Fryer and Jay Chiles When asked if her father had any enemies, Kaleigh responded, "Everybody likes my dad," as seen in footage obtained by "Killer Couples." Investigators talked to Kaleigh's 18-year-old brother Keith, who had an alibi -- he had been with friends the night before. They also spoke to his ex-wife, Trisha. The two had split in 1997 because of her drug habit and Lewy had sole custody. "My early childhood, I don't remember a lot of my mom because she would come in and out of our life because she did a lot of prison time," Keith Fryer told producers. Trish denied having anything to do with the murder and it was clear custody of the kids wouldn't have been a motive: Lewy let her take the kids whenever she could. Police then scoured the neighborhood and talked to those who knew the Fryer family. What they learned from two of Kaleigh's friends changed the course of the investigation. They revealed Kaleigh was very rebellious and was known to drink, throw parties when her father wasn't home, and get into fights. She had been expelled multiple times. "Kaleigh was not somebody you wanted to mess with. People knew if it came down to do it she wouldn't be afraid to throw hands or get in someone's face," friend Gina Porter told "Killer Couples." Recently, Lewy had been trying to instill order and create more rules for Kaleigh, which she hated, according to the friends. Most shocking of all, though, was that Kaleigh had a 21-year-old boyfriend, Jay Chiles. In the state of Oklahoma, their age difference meant a sexual relationship between the two violated statuary rape laws. Chiles had no home, no job, and no money. Kaleigh regularly snuck him into the Fryer residence at night She had been hiding him from her father, but shortly before he was killed, Lewy had learned about Chiles. He had confronted Chiles and told him not to see his daughter anymore. "He wasn't happy about it because of the age difference and it wasn't something he would condone by any means," Keith told producers. "It was an illegal relationship." The search was on for Chiles, who was eventually located in Oklahoma City. At first, Chiles told investigators he had nothing to do with the murder, but eventually he admitted he was at the Fryer home the night of the murder. Lewy had woken up, Chiles claimed, found the pair together, and tried to attack him with a golf club. Chiles grabbed a kitchen knife that he used in self-defense, he said. However, authorities knew form the bloodstain evidence in the bedroom that Lewy had been killed in bed, and that the golf clubs in the house were tucked away in a closet untouched. They told Chiles his story didn't work. Then, Chiles claimed he had gone to the home to rob Lewy, but when Lewy woke up, Chiles panicked and stabbed him. The story still didn't ring true for investigators. When pressed again, he revealed Kaleigh had convinced him to kill her father. "Jay’s belief is that her father is mean to her and has too many rules and she wants him dead because she'd be allowed to live with her mom and be happy and be with Jay," Lesley March, former Logan County assistant district attorney, told producers. According to Chiles, Kaleigh had asked him multiple times to kill her father, but he always refused -- until Kaleigh told him she was pregnant. "This is somebody that’s been kicked out of this house and kaleigh offers him a plan. They're going to live with her mother, they're going to be happy, they're going to have a place to live, and this just offers him something he cant turn down," Billy Wheeler, Guthrie City Attorney, told prducers. Ultimately, Kaleigh had told Chiles how to get into the home that morning, where to find the knife, and to steal the car and flee to Oklahoma City after committing the murder, where she would pick him up. She was in contact with him throughout the night and called him before calling 911 to check in. However, she never showed up at their meeting spot. Phone records backed up his story -- Kayleigh had indeed called Chiles in the morning right before she called 911, and the phone showed her online and active in the early morning hours while her father lay dead in the other room. About 16 hours after the murder, both Jay Chiles and Kayleigh Fryer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Later on, Kaleigh's diary was discovered. She wrote in multiple entries about how much she hated her dad. It also eventually came out that Kaleigh had not actually been pregnant, which devastated Chiles. "She manipulated Jay into doing what she wanted and she got what she wanted," March told producers. In July 2010, Chiles took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life with parole. He also agreed to testify against Kaleigh, who still maintained her innocence. In May 2011, Kaleigh Fryer, now 16, was tried as an adult and found guilty of first-degree murder. She was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. "I think Kaleigh and Jay both had problems and they fed off each other," Porter told producers. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • U.S. Faces Outbreak of Anti-Semitic Threats and Violence

    A brick shattering a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism at synagogues in Arizona, Illinois and New York. In Salt Lake City, a man scratched a swastika into the front door of an Orthodox synagogue in the early morning hours of May 16. “This was the kind of thing that would never happen in Salt Lake City,” said Rabbi Avremi Zippel, whose parents founded Chabad Lubavitch of Utah almost 30 years ago. “But it’s on the rise around the country.” The synagogue has fortified its already substantial security measures in response. “It’s ridiculous, it’s insane that this is how we have to view houses of worship in the United States in 2021,” Zippel said, describing fortified access points, visible guards and lighting and security camera systems. “But we will do it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The past several weeks have seen an outbreak of anti-Semitic threats and violence across the United States, stoking fear among Jews in small towns and major cities. During the two weeks of clashes in Israel and Gaza this month, the Anti-Defamation League collected 222 reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and violence in the United States, compared with 127 over the previous two weeks. Incidents are “literally happening from coast to coast, and spreading like wildfire,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive. “The sheer audacity of these attacks feels very different.” Until the latest surge, anti-Semitic violence in recent years was largely considered a right-wing phenomenon, driven by a white supremacist movement emboldened by rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, who often trafficked in stereotypes. Many of the most recent incidents, by contrast, have come from perpetrators expressing support for the Palestinian cause and criticism of Israel’s right-wing government. “This is why Jews feel so terrified in this moment,” Greenblatt said, observing that there are currents of anti-Semitism flowing from both the left and the right. “For four years it seemed to be stimulated from the political right, with devastating consequences.” But at the scenes of the most recent attacks, he noted, “no one is wearing MAGA hats.” President Joe Biden has denounced the recent assaults as “despicable” and said “they must stop.” “It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor,” he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. The outbreak has been especially striking in the New York region, home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel. On Friday a brawl broke out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters, and it soon spread to the Diamond District, a part of Midtown that is home to many Jewish-owned businesses. At least one roving group of men waving Palestinian flags shouted abuse at and shoved Jewish pedestrians and bystanders. Video of the scenes spread widely online and drew outrage from elected officials and a deep sense of foreboding among many Jewish New Yorkers. The New York Police Department arrested 27 people, and two people were hospitalized, including a woman who was burned when fireworks were launched from a car at a group of people on the sidewalk. The Police Department opened a hate crimes investigation into the beating of a Jewish man, and a Brooklyn man, Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was charged in connection with the attack. The next day, federal prosecutors charged another man, Ali Alaheri, 29, with setting fire to a building that housed a synagogue and yeshiva in Borough Park, a Brooklyn neighborhood in the city’s Hasidic Jewish heartland. Alaheri also assaulted a Hasidic man in the same neighborhood, prosecutors said. The Police Department’s hate crimes task force was also investigating anti-Semitic incidents that took place last Thursday and Saturday, including an assault in Manhattan and aggravated harassment in Brooklyn. Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, an Orthodox Jewish writer on the Upper East Side, said she had encountered a palpable anxiety among congregants at Park East Synagogue, where her husband serves as a rabbi. “Quite a few” synagogue members had in recent months asked for help planning a move to Israel, she said, and she secured Swiss passports for her own children after watching a presidential debate in October. “I know this sounds crazy because on the Upper East Side there was always this feeling that you can’t get safer than here,” she said. But her fears are not unfounded. Last year, while out in the neighborhood with their young son, her husband was accosted by a man “shouting obscenities, and ‘You Jews! You Jews!” she said. Her son still “talks about it all the time,” she said. Recently, he built a synagogue out of Lego blocks and added a Lego security patrol outside, she said. He is 5 years old. “Nobody cares about things like this because it is just words,” she added. “But what if this person was armed? And what if the next person is armed?” The recent spike is occurring on top of a longer-term trend of high-profile incidents of anti-Semitism in the United States. In Charlottesville, Virginia, activists at the Unite the Right rally in 2017 chanted “Jews will not replace us!” as they protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The next year, a gunman killed 11 people and wounded six who had gathered for Shabbat morning services at the Tree of Life — Or L’Simcha synagogue in Pittsburgh. At a synagogue in a suburb of San Diego in 2019, a gunman opened fire at a service on the last day of Passover. The ADL has been tracking anti-Semitic incidents in the country since 1979, and its past three annual reports have included two of its highest tallies. The organization recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment last year, a 10% increase from the previous year. The number of confirmed anti-Semitic incidents in New York City jumped noticeably in March to 15, from nine the month before and three in January, according to the Police Department. Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a department spokeswoman, said that as of Sunday there had been 80 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints this year, compared with 62 during the same period last year. The attack in 2018 at Tree of Life, in the distinctly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, was galvanizing for many Jewish leaders. “Every synagogue across the country has increased security since the attack in Pittsburgh,” said Rabbi Adam Starr, who heads Congregation Ohr HaTorah, one of several synagogues along a stretch of road in the Jewish neighborhood of Toco Hills in the Atlanta area. “You look across the street from our synagogue and there’s a big church,” he said. “And the big difference between the church and the synagogue is the church doesn’t have a gate around it.” Starr has stepped up security again within the last two weeks, increasing the number of off-duty police officers on site during Shabbat morning services. For some Jews, the last few weeks have accelerated a sense of unease that has been percolating for years. “We’ve all read about what Jewish life was like in Europe before the Holocaust,” said Danny Groner, a member of an Orthodox synagogue in the Bronx. “There’s always this question: Why didn’t they leave? The conversation in my circles is, are we at that point right now?” Groner does not think so, he was quick to say. But he wonders, “What would have to happen tomorrow or next week or next month to say ‘enough is enough’?” Jews and others were particularly stung by comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has spent the past week repeatedly comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the treatment of Jews by Nazi Germany, and by the Republican leadership’s slow response to her remarks. In Salt Lake City, Chabad Lubavitch hosted an event for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot less than 12 hours after the discovery of the swastika on its front door. Zippel told his congregation, “I hope it annoys the heck out of whoever did this.” He was proud, he reflected later, of the way his congregation responded to the defacing of its house of worship. “We do not cower to these sorts of acts,” he said, recalling emails and conversations in which congregants vowed to continue wearing the kipa in public, for example. “The outward desire to be publicly and proudly Jewish has been extremely inspiring.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

    A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report. The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

  • Woman Says She Believed She Had The ‘Perfect Marriage,’ The ‘Perfect Husband’ Until U.S. Marshals Showed Up

    Brittanie says she believed she had the “perfect marriage with the perfect husband” and father of her two children. But, she says that all changed on January 17, 2019 when the U.S. Marshals showed up at her house. “They start banging on the back door, and they say, ‘This is the police, open up,’ and he looks at me and says, ‘What are we supposed to do?’” Brittanie says. “They pulled me outside, held me at gunpoint, and he took off the opposite direction.” Brittanie says the authorities told her that her husband of 10 years, Lorenzo, was being charged with four counts of child rape. Hear what happened next in the video above. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Perfect Husband’s Secret Life Exposed'," Brittanie says she was contacted by a 19-year-old girl who claimed to be Lorenzo's girlfriend. Find out what she says she learned from the teen. Plus, hear what Brittanie says Lorenzo, who took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for his crimes against a teenage girl, wrote to her from behind bars. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • Molly Ringwald on watching her teen films as a mom of 3: 'I always sympathize with the parents'

    The actress opens up about parenting, mental health and her new role as spokesperson for The 16 Vaccine.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz eyes presidential run in 2024

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican who is currently the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and transported her across state lines in violation of sex trafficking laws, is considering a run for president in 2024.

  • Pete Davidson Addresses His Future on SNL : 'I'm Ready to Hang Up the Jersey'

    "I'm surprised I made it to seven," Pete Davidson said of his seasons on Saturday Night Live

  • Latina police officers in Texas sue over sexual harassment on the job

    Female law enforcement officers in Harris County, Texas, say they were sexually harassed and traumatized when trying to do their jobs, after supervisors in the Police Constable First Precinct created a "booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation.”Details: A civil rights lawsuit accuses high-level officers of recruiting young Latina cops to take part in undercover vice stings they were untrained for, under the guise of combatting human trafficking. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmong the allegations:The women were ordered to allow a suspected rapist to sexually abuse one of them in order to arrest him, made to try on dresses in chief deputy Chris Gore’s office, and molested by colleagues posing as johns.One of the plaintiffs says she was fired when she tried to report the abuse to internal affairs and the district attorney’s office.The big picture: Although diverse police workforces have been shown to strengthen the relationship between communities and police, women, especially women of color, are still underrepresented in law enforcement across the U.S.Department of Justice surveys show women continuously face barriers like hostile work environments, explicit and subtle harassment, and sexism.The other side: Constable Alan Rosen claims the lawsuit “is an effort to impugn the good reputation of the hard-working men and women” of the precinct.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Elderly Man Eats Once a Day After SF City Truck Killed His Working Wife

    A 73-year-old Asian man is barely scraping by after a San Francisco city truck hit and killed his wife earlier this year. What happened: Rui Xia Zhen, 67, the sole earner in the family, succumbed to her injuries from the Tenderloin incident on March 1. Surveillance footage shows a Department of Public Works (DPW) pickup truck struck her as she crossed Geary Street after coming out of the local Walgreens.

  • KFI-AM Radio Hosts Suspended Without Pay for Using Mock Japanese Accent in Skit

    iHeartMedia, the parent company of KFI-AM radio, suspended Los Angeles radio host Tim Conway Jr. and executive producer Sheron Bellio without pay for an anti-Asian skit they did while on-air on May 3. A failed attempt at humor: Conway and Bellio aired a nearly five-minute skit earlier this month where they pretended to interview Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs, according to Deadline. Bellio impersonated Sakamoto using a stereotypical Japanese accent while shouting, “Hiya!” and different variations of the Kiai.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • My mother, 65, passed away and left me her house — and mortgage. Her partner, 72, lives there. What are my moral obligations here?

    My mother’s partner is seven years older than my mom. There’s a small mortgage payment of $480 a month on it, and I had committed to making those payments for my mom in her retirement. For one, it would give me the financial freedom that my mom always wanted for herself but never found, and I know that would make her happy.

  • The Reason Why Michael Jordan Wanted Bigger Biceps Sums Him Up Perfectly

    It wasn't just about strength, his trainer revealed in a new book.

  • Texas Mother Shot To Death In Front Of Her Three Children

    A San Antonio mother was shot to death outside of her apartment complex this week in front of her three children as she was taking them to school, according to authorities. Samantha Lopez, 28, was found shot to death around 7:15 a.m. on Monday outside the M.C. Beldon Apartments, according to a preliminary police report, as was reported by local news station KSAT. Her three children — ages 2, 6 and 10 — were with her when she was gunned down. The children were not wounded in the incident. Multiple San Antonio news outlets have reported that a man has been taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest in the investigation, but according to the preliminary report, no arrests have been made. The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately reply after being contacted by Oxygen.com. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters on Monday outside of the M.C. Beldon Apartments that investigators were “relatively certain” that the man brought in by police was Lopez’s estranged husband. Police said that the man had a protective order against him that he had violated in 2019, told local news outlet KENS-TV reported. He was out on bond for the violation of that protective order. "She had a protective order, and it didn't work," Rosemary Gonzales, Lopez’s mother, told the local station. Mourners gathered at the spot where she was killed to hold a vigil on Tuesday night honoring the life of the young mother and grieving her death. Gonzales was in attendance and told KENS-TV that her daughter’s killer is a coward. "I lost a daughter, and that is hard," Gonzales said. "A big old demon came and did what he did and destroyed a family. A coward doesn't shoot from behind and once she is down and shoots her again. That's awful, that is an awful death for her." Sheriff McManus said after the killing that he believes the justice system failed Lopez and her family, KENS reported, and that a system must be put in place in order to keep victims of family violence safe. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Have Custody of Their Kids

    It all goes back to a 300-year-old rule.

  • Dana White tells Diego Sanchez he’s only a phone call away, but unsure he’d rebook farewell fight

    Joshua Fabia is out of the picture, but Dana White isn't fond of rebooking Diego Sanchez's retirement fight.