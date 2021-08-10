Mom Shares a Simple Money Tip That Could Take the Stress Out of Paying for Teens' Expenses

Maressa Brown
·3 min read
An image of a woman holding a credit card.
An image of a woman holding a credit card.

Getty Images.

Finding ways to save and teach your kids about finances can feel like a never-ending process. But small steps can add up to concrete results, as one parent on Reddit recently pointed out in a post titled, "Something I started 10 years ago, and really glad I did."

u/queenkik shared that she has five kids aged 18, 16, 14, 13, and 9, and about 10 years ago, she decided to open bank accounts under her name for each one of them. "I would put a little amount every month—between $5 to $25 a month/each—and keep it there," wrote the original poster (OP).

The Redditor wrote that her intention was to stash away funds that would be there for her kids as they grew up and had more expenses as teens.

"It has proven to be an awesome strategy, since when the kids want new gadgets, trips with friends, etc, we have the money saved up—worry-free," shared the OP, who concluded that she was sharing the tip with other parents—especially of big families—because the small act, "if done consistently, can make a big difference and reduce stress."

Parents applauded the OP, chiming in with their own experiences and tips for saving up over time for their kids. u/idkmanijdk wrote, "My son is almost 1. I've just been making small recurring deposits for a few months, but I'm planning to up it to $150 in 2022. Back of the envelope math says $150x 26 paychecks x 17 more years = $66,300 for the dude when he's 18. Should be a really good start for him in addition to his college fund. And no, we're not rich at all."

And u/Warlock_Nanab shared, "I put money each paycheck away. Check with your bank about accounts for minors. My credit union has a start up saving account that pays 5% interest on the first $1K in their account. My first kid earns $4 a month since I'm over the threshold, and my second is well on his way. They are 2 years old and 3 months old."

Another Redditor, u/The-Wandering-Kiwi, wrote, "We did this for our daughter she's 19, and there's $20K in there."

Some parents offered alternate perspectives, like u/glucosa86 who shared, "We had been doing this for a while, but someone pointed out that instead of putting money into a savings account that gets basically no return, it'd be more sensible to use that money (which is really our money) to pay down our debts, since the interest you pay on a loan is a lot higher than the interest you make on a savings account."

Still, the Redditor noted, "Each kid does have their own savings account though, and any money they receive for birthdays or Christmases goes in there because that's their money, not our money. [But] by paying off our debts sooner, we will have more money up front to pay for things they need."

The conversation proves that from stocks to special college savings accounts, like a 529 plan, there are a bevy of ways to stash cash away for your kids' futures. But no matter which route you choose to go, all of these parents' suggestions could lead to less stress and more financial freedom for everyone in the family.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Of Venice: The Kotaku Review

    One of my favourite board games of all time is V-Commandos, a co-op World War Two game that’s all about stealth and covert warfare. Now, years later, the team behind that game have taken everything they’ve learned from 1945 and put it to work on something from around 1459 instead: Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice.

  • Kids Turning 18? Here’s What Advisors Say Parents Need to Know

    Unless parents sign legal documents ahead of time, they may find themselves unexpectedly cut off from health and financial information.

  • 8 Ways to Reduce Financial Anxiety for Single-Income Families

    Money causes stress for all types of people, but especially families working to get by on a single income. Here's how to conquer the anxiety.

  • The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

    One of the most significant (and difficult) financial decisions you'll make in your lifetime is choosing a Social Security filing age. Your actual Social Security benefit is calculated based on your wages during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. Postponing your Social Security claim will help you grow your benefit substantially.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Here’s why strategic saving is the first step to financial freedom

    We all want financial freedom, and the first step to getting there is by saving strategically. Personal finance expert and founder of The Broke Black Girl, Dasha Kennedy, sits down with Marsai Martin to discuss how to save. The post Here’s why strategic saving is the first step to financial freedom appeared first on In The Know.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • I've Always Wondered How Travel Insurance Works And If Its Worth It — This Is What An Expert Had To Say

    I don't want to get screwed, but I also don't want to screw myself over. Ya know?View Entire Post ›

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • If you've got extra cash, should you pay off your mortgage or invest?

    Got extra disposable income? Here's how to make the right choice for it.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.