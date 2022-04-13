Mom shoots ex-boyfriend after he brings girlfriend to custody exchange, Texas cops say

A 27-year-old mother shot her ex-boyfriend — who she shares two children with — during a child custody exchange, police in Texas say.

Authorities say they met at the woman’s grandmother’s house in Houston shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, April 10, KTRK reported. The 29-year-old father was bringing one of their children back after a “weekend visit.”

But when he showed up to the home with his current girlfriend in the vehicle, his ex-girlfriend became upset, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

She then shot at the father several times, police said, and he was struck in his arm and leg.

The man was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police said. No other injuries were reported.

At some point following the incident, the woman left the scene. When she returned, police say she was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct — discharging a firearm.

