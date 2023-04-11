Mom shoots her 3 children, then self, in North Carolina: police

Police believe a 40-year-old North Carolina mom killed her three children before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Winston-Salem.

Authorities were called to the home of Ethal Syretha Steele shortly before noon Tuesday, according to local station WFMY. After forcing their way into the house, cops found Steele’s body, along with those of 14-year-old Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., 12-year-old Sakenya Syretha Steele and 9-year-old Sakendra Syann Steele.

The children’s mother is said to be the only suspect. A neighbor told Winston-Salem Journal that Steele, her daughters and her son were “very reclusive.”

Police were reportedly spotted assisting a man who was crying outside the crime scene, though his connection to the victims is not known. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told the Journal all he could say is that “it’s a sad situation” in a city that had 13 homicides this year prior to Tuesday’s apparent familicide.

Nearly 250,000 live in Winston-Salem, which is a college town with deep roots in the tobacco business.