Mom shoots and kills man breaking into her home with 3 children inside, Texas cops say

A mother fatally shot a man attempting to break into her home while her children were present, Texas police said.

A homeowner called police on the evening of April 28 and reported she had shot an unknown man who was trying to break into the house, San Antonio police said in a news release.

The woman in her 30s was in her southside San Antonio home with her three children when the man tried to break in through the laundry room, police told news outlets KSAT and MySanAntonio.

Police told the outlets that the mother pulled out the gun when she heard the intruder and shot him in the chest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man sitting on a chair in the backyard, bleeding from his wounds, police said in the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation, and no other details were available as of April 29. McClatchy News reached out to police for more information on May 2.

