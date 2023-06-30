Mom shoots teen son multiple times in fight over game console, Georgia police say

A mother is accused of opening fire on her 17-year-old son as they argued over a video game console, Georgia authorities say.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, about someone who was shot and found a teenager with “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

His mom, a 34-year-old woman, was identified as the shooter and stayed on scene, police said.

Investigators learned the two had a fight about a video game console, though they didn’t specify which one. Things escalated when the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting her son, according to police.

The teen was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition wasn’t known as of June 30.

His mother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and child cruelty, online records show. It’s not the first time she’s faced child-related offenses.

In 2019, she was found guilty on multiple charges, including battery family violence, stemming from a 2016 incident and sentenced to six months probation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing court records.

She remained in the Fulton County Jail without bond as of June 30.

Gun violence in the U.S.

Thousands in the U.S. die from firearm-related injuries each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem,” officials said. “In 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 124 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day.”

In 2020, firearm-related injuries were among the top leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44, the public health agency said.

The impact of gun violence is far-reaching and “can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” according to health experts.

