Mom shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him from home, Texas cops say

A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s mother after she threw him out of the family’s home, according to Texas police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in San Antonio, where the 46-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to a a preliminary police report. She told officers that the suspect, who is her daughter’s boyfriend, had fled out the back door of the home.

Police told KSAT the suspect was “staying with the family, but (the woman shot) wanted him to leave and ordered him out of the home.” The shooting happened while the daughter was at work, WOAI reported.

A second victim, a 17-year-old male, was also involved, police said. He told officers he had been duct taped and locked in a storage shed by the suspect, who then shot the mother with a rifle.

It’s unclear the relationship of the 17-year-old to the suspect and woman.

Police said the mother was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition. Officers were continuing to search for the suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Woman gets kidnapped and is found fatally shot hours later in SUV, Texas cops say

Stepfather killed in fight with men dropping off teen stepdaughters, Texas cops say

Woman stabs boyfriend during fight over her OnlyFans account, Texas cops say