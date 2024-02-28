Mom shot dead in front of her two sons when men open fire into her car, Texas cops say

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a mother who was driving home with her two sons when two men approached her vehicle and opened fire.

Isha Goff, 37, was driving home on Feb. 23 with her 3-year-old and 13-year-old sons when “two unknown male suspects approached and immediately fired shots into her vehicle,” according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

“They shot the tires out first in order for her not to move, Goff’s godmother, Gladys Pratt Seahorn, told Houston’s KRTK.

“She was shielding the oldest one,” Seahorn told the station, referencing Goff’s attempt to protect her 13-year-old son.

“Goff was struck by the gunfire, however, her children were not injured,” according to Houston authorities.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Goff leaves behind three children, according to KRTK.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

