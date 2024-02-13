Mom is shot to death while her toddlers are locked in another room, Texas cops say

A 911 call led Texas investigators to an apartment where they found two people dead and two toddlers locked inside a room, news outlets reported.

Jewel Mikayla Garcia, 20, called 911 the afternoon of Feb. 9 and said “I’ve been shot,” and the dispatcher then heard multiple gunshots, according to KSAT.

When police arrived at the San Antonio apartment, they found Garcia dead, KENS reported. The person who police say killed her, 20-year-old Josiah Moton, was also found dead by suicide, authorities said.

As police searched the apartment, they found a 1-year-old and 2-year-old locked in a room, according to KENS.

“This is a very, very sad incident,“ San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the news outlet.

Police did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for information.

In a statement to WOAI, Garcia’s family said she locked the children in the room before she was killed.

“She was a mommy till the end she made sure to lock her babies in a room before he shot her,” the statement said.

Her family said Garcia was a wonderful person with a big heart and they are devastated, WOAI reported.

“It hurts us to think or imagine what she went through. That morning she texted her grandma that she Loved her with all her heart . She was excited she was going to visit her Dad and grandma. she never made it. We are going to miss her beautiful smile. We know she is in a better place. We ask for continued prayers for her babies and family,” the statement said.

Both the children were unharmed and were placed in the care of child protective services, KENS reported.

