Mom shot and killed in car was ‘getting home after a long day,’ Florida cops say

A woman died after she was shot in her car as she arrived home, Florida deputies said. Now a man has been arrested.

Aurelio Diaz, 32, was charged with first-degree premeditated murderin connection to the Seffner woman’s death, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1 a.m. July 20, dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller could not or chose not to say anything to the dispatcher, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies went to the location of the call and found a woman sitting in her car with “severe upper body trauma,” they said.

The woman had been shot through her car window, and was dead, deputies said in a July 21 update.

“I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the July 20 release. “Our detectives are working diligently to find the person who committed this cold-blooded murder and ensure the victim’s family sees justice for their loved one.”

Deputies later identified Diaz as a suspect in the woman’s death, and he was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. July 20. The sheriff’s office said he was found just a mile away from the woman’s home.

Deputies did not disclose if there was a connection between Diaz and the woman.

The sheriff’s office will not identify the woman shot under Florida’s Marsy’s Law, which protects the rights of victims of crimes, the office told McClatchy News.

Deputies said the investigation into her death is ongoing.

News outlets and people on social media, however, identified the woman as Ashley Voss, a mother of two.

“For whatever reason you felt like you needed to do that, she was a mom, she was a really good mom. She loved her boys, and now they’re never going to know her,” Paris Dube, the grandmother of one of Voss’s children, told WTVT.

A family member identified the woman as Ashley Voss, a mother of two.

Friends of Voss also shared their shock and condolences on social media.

“I went to school with the girl named Ashley Voss and she was an awesome person and a mother of two beautiful sons! Justice might be served… But the memory of Ashley will never die,” Nathan Graham said on Facebook.

“This is so crazy man, how can someone so innocent, a wonderful mom, and hardworking woman just randomly get shot like that!!” another friend wrote on Facebook. “You will be so dearly missed mommas.”

Seffner is about 15 miles east of downtown Tampa.

